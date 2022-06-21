Daytime Emmy predictions: Kelly Clarkson will complete her sweep with top talk show wins

The story of the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts ceremony was “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which won five awards out of the seven it was up for that night. That was more than any other program from any genre at the Creative Arts Awards, and already the most awards that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has ever won in a single year. But she’s not done yet. According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, Clarkson will finish her sweep on Friday night, June 24, when the top categories are handed out.

As of this writing Clarkson gets leading odds of 47/20 in the race for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host, a race she has won for the last two years in a row. Her closest competition there is Drew Barrymore for “The Drew Barrymore Show,” who ranks second with 3/1 odds and is predicted by two of our All-Star Users who had the highest scores predicting multiple Daytime Emmy events in recent years. Past champs Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) follow with 17/5 odds. Rounding out the category are Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb for “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna,” which is an underdog with 7/2 odds.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is also favored to take Best Entertainment Talk Show with 31/10 odds. This would be the show’s second straight win in the category after it won the top prize for the first time in 2021. Here too her toughest competition is “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which ranks second in our aggregate predictions with 39/10 odds. “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Hot Ones,” and “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” round out the category with 9/2 odds each, though one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Daytime Emmys says “Kelly and Ryan” will upset.

If our odds are right, that will give “The Kelly Clarkson Show” a grand total of seven wins, which depending on how things go in the soap opera categories could make it the most honored program of the year.

PREDICTthe Daytime Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?