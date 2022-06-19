‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ cleans up at Creative Arts Daytime Emmys, Ellen DeGeneres gets farewell hug

The Daytime Emmys announced their Creative Arts and Lifestyle winners during an online ceremony that streamed on June 18, and the big winner was “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with five craft victories. Scroll down to see the list of winners by show, and check out the complete list of Creative Arts winners here.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” came into the Emmys with nine total nominations, more than any other talk show. Seven of its categories were presented at Creative Arts, and the show only lost two of them: Best Directing Team to “95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and Best Music Direction/Composition to “Cat People.” The five it won were for its art direction, lighting direction, sound mixing/editing, multiple camera editing, and technical team. It has two more categories that will be presented at the main Emmy ceremony on Friday, June 24: Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Entertainment Talk Show Host, both of which it won last year.

Next in line was the nature program “Penguin Town” with three trophies including Best Travel/Adventure/Nature Program. Tied with two wins apiece were “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Shelter Me: Soul Awakened,” “You vs. Wild: Out Cold,” and “The Young and the Restless.” It was a quiet night for soap operas overall as soaps competed against other daytime programs this year instead of having craft categories reserved specifically for dramas. Besides “Y&R’s” two victories, only one other prize went to a soap opera: Best Guest Performance in a Drama Series, awarded to Ted King.

In other news, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was honored despite being snubbed from Best Entertainment Talk Show for the first time in the show’s history. The series took home Best Writing Team for a Nonfiction Program, for which Ellen DeGeneres herself secures another trophy as one of the scribes for her show. Other winners included “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” (Best Lifestyle Program) and “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food” (Best Culinary Series). What did you think of the winners on Saturday night? Comment bellow, and join the discussion here in our forums.

“THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW”

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Lighting Direction

Live Sound Mixing/Sound Editing

Multiple Camera Editing

Technical Team/Camera Work/Video

“PENGUIN TOWN”

Travel/Adventure/Nature Program

Cinematography

Sound Mixing/Sound Editing

“THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW”

Costume Design/Styling

Special Effects Costumes/Makeup/Hairstyling

“SHELTER ME: SOUL AWAKENED”

Daytime Special

Directing Team for a Single Camera Nonfiction Program

“YOU VS. WILD: OUT COLD”

Daytime Program Host — Bear Grylls

Interactive Media

“THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS”

Casting

Original Song — “Grateful for it All”

“BAREFOOT CONTESSA: MODERN COMFORT FOOD”

Culinary Series

“THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL”

Guest Performance — Ted King

“CAT PEOPLE”

Music Direction/Composition

“CORNERSTONES: FOUNDING VOICES OF THE BLACK CHURCH”

Short Form Daytime Program

“THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW”

Writing Team for a Nonfiction Program

“ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT”

Promotional Announcement

“FIRST FILM”

Arts/Popular Culture Program

“HEADSPACE: GUIDE TO MEDITATION”

Main Title/Graphic Design

“HOME WORK”

Instructional/How-To Program

“JUDY JUSTICE”

Legal/Courtroom Program

“95TH ANNUAL MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE”

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Nonfiction Program

“POWER ON: THE STORY OF XBOX”

Single Camera Editing

“THE REAL”

Makeup

“RED TABLE TALK: THE ESTEFANS”

Hairstyling

“SPARKING JOY WITH MARIE KONDO”

Lifestyle Program

“STRUGGLE MEALS”

Culinary Host — Frankie Celenza

“THIS OLD HOUSE”

Lifetime Achievement

