Ken Jeong (‘The Masked Singer’) begs audience to ‘stop giggling’ when he guesses Ringmaster is Taylor Swift

On the April 6 episode of “The Masked Singer,” Ken Jeong started jumping up and down when Ringmaster revealed that she was a “90s chick” as one of her clues. “I know exactly who this is!” the panelist shouted excitedly. “Oh my God! This is exactly who I suspected … This has got to be Taylor Swift.” Ken’s fellow judges and the live audience all started laughing at his (terrible) guess, prompting him to beg them to “stop giggling.”

When Ken realized that Taylor was actually born in 1989, he shrugged it off, saying it was “close enough” to the ’90s. Then there was the driver’s license clue, which made many fans think of Olivia Rodrigo‘s famous song. “Taylor Swift gave Olivia Rodrigo a shout-out, that [song] soared to number one,” Ken declared. “Taylor Swift, she supports artists.”

The panelists’ reactions were all negative, as you’d expect. “I don’t know about that,” Nicole Scherzinger simply stated.

Jenny McCarthy rolled her eyes and added, “Oh my gosh, like getting a root canal.”

Guest judge Nicole Byer asked Ken what it even means for someone to “support artists,” but then cut him off before he could answer, saying, “Never mind, it’s my time.”

For her part, Ringmaster kindly told him, “I love your passion, Ken.” So far this Team Good contestant has performed two songs on the big stage: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj.

Is this truly one of the worst guesses in “The Masked Singer” history? After all, it’s not every day that a judge gets laughed at on national television after theorizing which famous face might be hiding inside a costume. Taylor has way too many things on her plate to participate in a weekly singing competition, including promoting her latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Plus, let’s face it, none of the celebs who’ve ever competed on “TMS” have been as famous as Taylor.

Just last week, Ken seemed to redeem himself from his “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong” nickname when he was the only panelist to correctly guess the Lemur’s true identity as Christie Brinkley. The others were way off the mark, with Nicole naming Goldie Hawn, Jenny picking Pamela Anderson and Robin suspecting Melanie Griffith. Perhaps Ken just got lucky that week? After all, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

We won’t find out which celebrity is disguising themselves as the Ringmaster until later in the competition. Next week, two contestants will unmask from Group B, with the surviving costume battling Firefly in the May 18 season finale. Then, Group C takes the stage the following week.