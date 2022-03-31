Ken Jeong is ‘getting a Will Smith vibe’ from Hydra on ‘The Masked Singer’ — here’s why he’s dead wrong

Will Smith is having an interesting week. Just days after his Oscars slap of Chris Rock went viral for all the wrong reasons, his name is now being thrown out as a potential contestant on Fox’s reality TV show “The Masked Singer.”

During the March 30 episode, as the Hydra’s intro video played for the first time, panelist Ken Jeong announced he was “getting a Will Smith vibe” from the three-headed monster. Why? Because there was a Miami theme to the baddie’s clues package, complete with sand, beach balls, waterskis and a rollercoaster over the ocean. And one of Smith’s most popular songs ever just so happens to be titled “Miami.”

Let me just state for the record right here and right now: No, Ken! There is exactly 0% chance that Smith is secretly masquerading as the Hydra on Fox’s singing competition series. Once again, Jeong proves why his nickname is “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong.”

When this episode of “The Masked Singer” was filmed weeks ago, the actor was smack-dab in the middle of his ultimately successful Oscar campaign for the movie “King Richard.” Smith won Best Actor on March 27 for his role as Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

During Will Smith’s Oscar acceptance speech, he referenced his earlier slap of Chris Rock by stating, “I want to apologize to the academy. I look like the crazy father, just what they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things … I hope the academy invites me back.” One day later, Smith publicly apologized to Rock when he wrote on social media, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In seven season, no one as famous as Smith has ever been unmasked on “The Masked Singer.” Some of the show’s most well-known celebrities ever include Kermit the Frog, Bob Saget, Gladys Knight and Sarah Palin — see the complete list.

Here is how Hydra introduced himself to the “TMS” audience on Wednesday night: “When you have been bad boys as long as us, you want flavor that lasts just as long. Introducing Triple Head Gum, the gum that ended our smoky bad breath forever. Triple the freshness of regular minty gum, and three times the flavor. With your baddest buds by your side, you can do anything you put your mind to. But first make sure fresh flavor’s on the cards. Triple Head Gum, we bet you’ll bust away bad breath right away. Especially you, Ken.”

Moments later, the three heads of Hydra performed their first song on the big stage: “Hey Soul Sister” by Train. The panelists then debated which real-life celebs might be hiding inside the huge costume. Could it be the “Three Amigos,” aka Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase? Or what about those two cranky Muppets, Statler and Waldorf? “The Big Lebowski” actors Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi were also named as possibilities.