How did Kenan Thompson do as 2022 Emmys host? [POLL]

Monday night on NBC, Kenan Thompson took his first stab at hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards. While the “Saturday Night Live” star never emceed TV’s biggest night, he does know a thing or two about hosting awards shows as he served as ringleader of the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 and NHL Awards 2019. Now that we’ve seen Kenan Thompson as 2022 Emmys host, how do YOU think he did? Grade his performance in our poll below.

Thompson is the longest-serving “SNL” cast member in the show’s 48-year-history, appearing for 19 seasons in a row since 2003. For comparison sake, the next closest is Darrell Hammond at 14 seasons and Seth Meyers at 13 seasons. Some of Thompson’s most memorable “Saturday Night Live” characters through the years include “What Up With That” host Diondre Cole, “Cinema Classics” narrator Reese De’What, “Family Feud” star Steve Harvey and “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

In his recent interview with our sister site Deadline, Thompson revealed how he would have dealt with the infamous Oscar moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. “I feel like a hug moment would have stopped all of that, you know what I’m saying?” Thompson said. He later added, “I’m not going out there like hurting anybody’s feelings for the sake of other people laughing. We’re supposed to all be laughing together, even that person the joke is about.”

This year’s Emmy nominations are led by “Succession” at 25 bids. Next comes “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” at 20, “Hacks” and “Only Murders in The Building” at 17, “Euphoria” at 16 and “Barry,” “Dopesick,” “Squid Game” and “Severance” at 14.

At last weekend’s Creative Arts ceremonies, which cover technical categories and below-the-line races, five shows tied with five wins apiece: “Adele One Night Only,” “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus.” FXX aired a truncated version of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 10.

The 2022 version of the Primetime Emmys are the third to take place during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Cedric the Entertainer hosted the CBS broadcast and 42% of viewers gave him an “A” grade. The year prior, Jimmy Kimmel took the reins for ABC, with 52% of fans voting he did a “brilliant” job.