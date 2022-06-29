Why this really could be Kendrick Lamar’s chance to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

Kendrick Lamar has cemented his status as one of the greatest of his time. The Compton rapper has amassed a huge following, both critically and commercially, putting out three of the most acclaimed rap albums ever (“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” “To Pimp a Butterfly,” and “Damn”). The last of those also took his commercial success to a whole new level, being the number-one most consumed album of 2017 in the United States. This year Lamar has further expanded his acclaim and success with the release of his newest LP, “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.” The album is for sure getting a lot of Grammy nominations and wins, as Lamar has already amassed 14 trophies and is arguably rap’s biggest darling. However, many argue that his past albums have all been robbed of the top, all-genre honor of Album of the Year. Can this new record finally get K-Dot his first general field win?

If there’s something the Grammys love, it is a good narrative, and Lamar always has one. “Mr. Morale” is his first proper album in five years (not counting his contributions to the “Black Panther” soundtrack in 2018), and thus has been discussed as a comeback record. Sonically, the album is also an interesting one for Lamar, being a mixture of the more jazz-infused sounds of “To Pimp A Butterfly” and the trap cuts off of “Damn.” This new record also sees Lamar serving as a voice in hip-hop speaking on important issues like LGBT+ acceptance and racial discrimination. Grammy voters might love this evolution for Lamar, and the mixture of sounds could help grab a wider range of voters, pulling in traditionalists and more contemporary audiences alike.

Lamar could actually be helped by his own status as a rapper, despite the academy’s typical bias against hip-hop. It’s clear that if any rapper can rally the support needed to win Album of the Year nowadays, it would probably be him. Since he’s so overwhelmingly the academy’s favorite rapper right now, even in an expanded lineup of 10 nominees he could be the sole rapper nominated for Album of the Year, which could ultimately help him prevail while multiple pop acts split votes. This year, with artists like Adele, Harry Styles, and Ed Sheeran all appealing to the same type of voter, Lamar could easily get enough votes to slip past them. We saw this year with Jon Batiste‘s “We Are” upset that it is possible to win against big pop albums as long as your support from other genres is strong. Lamar is surely a rapper that could pull votes from a lot of different branches, especially with how acclaimed the album is.

But ultimately, what might help Lamar the most is sentiment. A lot of voters might feel that he has been denied Album of the Year enough times (he’s zero-for-five, including a feature on Beyonce‘s nominated “Lemonade”) and might actively push for him to finally win. Inversely, the front-runner this year being Adele’s “30” may also work in his favor, as Adele could be considered over-rewarded, and the album has not done as well commercially as her last two blockbusters “21” and “25.” Many voters could find it weird to give her a historic third victory for an album that listeners, quantitatively speaking, have engaged with less than her previous work. That might make this the perfect opportunity to give Lamar his flowers, a make-up win after so many losses, and a deserved one at that.

Still, Lamar will have an uphill battle to win, like all rappers have. It’s clear that Grammy voters are usually more interested in rewarding pop singer-songwriters than hip-hop, especially when the hip-hop isn’t sanitized or poppy. That being said, this year’s upset from Jon Batiste proved that voters can sometimes break the mold and pick a more inspired album and artist. But whether he finally gets crowned an Album of the Year winner or not, Lamar’s status as one of the greatest rappers in history will continue, and with how well “Mr. Morale” is doing in streaming numbers, you can bet he will be on people’s minds for a long, long time too.

