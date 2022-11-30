Grammy and Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar could add Oscar to his mantel with ‘We Cry Together’ [WATCH]

For Kendrick Lamar, the experience on his short film “We Cry Together” “gave me more freedom, as a person. Being able to run toward my fear and say the things I want to say and do it in an artistic way — it allowed me to live my truth even deeper.” That’s what he told Variety in a recent interview about the nearly six-minute-long film, which serves as the music video for the song of the same name from Lamar’s latest album, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” It’s officially an Oscar contender for Best Live Action Short. Watch it above.

“We Cry Together” was shot in a single take and features Lamar and actress Taylour Paige as a couple airing a litany of grievances during a bitter argument. It was directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Lamar. In addition to music videos, Schreier is known for his feature films “Robot and Frank” and “Paper Towns.” Free, meanwhile, has helmed multiple videos with Lamar, winning a Grammy for Best Music Video for “Humble” and currently nominated for “The Heart Part 5.”

This wouldn’t be Lamar’s first brush with awards. Far from it. He has won 14 Grammys over the course of his career so far and is nominated eight more times this year including Album of the Year for “Mr. Morale”; Paige shares in that Album of the Year nomination thanks to being featured on “We Cry Together.” Lamar additionally won a Pulitzer Prize for his album “Damn” and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “All the Stars” from “Black Panther.” So there’s quite an awards pedigree behind “We Cry Together.” Will it go all the way to the Oscars?

