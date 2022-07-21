Kennedy Center Honors 2022: George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon, U2

The Kennedy Center Honors selections for 2022 are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania Leon and U2. These veteran artists will be honored in Washington, D.C. on December 4. CBS and Paramount+ will air the ceremony later in December.

Clooney is an Oscar-winning producer and actor who first gained fame on the medical drama series “E.R.” Grant is a legendary contemporary Christian and pop singer. Knight is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a gospel, soul and R&B star. Leon is a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, conductor and educator. Irish musicians U2 are also members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tour our photo gallery below where we annually offer our top 50 KCH recommendations. Of course, only five of them can be chosen but all are certainly worthy. Enjoy our gallery ranked from #1 to #50, including such overdue people as Denzel Washington, Jessica Lange, Mick Jagger, Harrison Ford, Liza Minnelli, Tommy Tune and many more. Each year the selection committee chooses five entertainment veterans from a variety of fields – film, television, popular music, theatre, and the fine arts (dance, opera, classical music). Selected artists are almost always over 50 and generally are 60 and beyond. The committee does not provide for posthumous selections.

