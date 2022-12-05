Kennedy Center Honors 2022: Complete list of performers and presenters from Sunday’s ceremony

The Kennedy Center Honors selections for 2022 are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2. These veteran artists were honored Sunday night in Washington, D.C.. CBS and Paramount+ will air the ceremony on Wednesday, December 28.

Clooney is an Oscar-winning producer and actor who first gained fame on the medical drama series “E.R.” Grant is a legendary contemporary Christian and pop singer. Knight is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a gospel, soul and R&B star. León is a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, conductor and educator. Irish musicians U2 are also members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Here is the complete list of performers and presenters to be seen on the two-hour program. Producers might alter the order as presented to the in-person audience.

GEORGE CLOONEY (actor, director and producer)

Presenters are Big Bird and jazz legend Herbie Hancock,

Intro by Julia Roberts with a dress filled with Clooney images,

Old barroom set is revealed with Richard Kind, Don Cheadle, Matt Damon and Nick Clooney (his father) offering tributes and stories.

Dianne Reeves performed a song from “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Narration by Brad Pitt.

GLADYS KNIGHT (pop, rock and R&B singer)

Garth Brooks performed “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Mickey Guyton performed “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Ariana Debose performed “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

Patti LaBelle performed “That’s What Friends Are For” with Brooks, Guyton and Debose.

Narration by Wesley Morris.

AMY GRANT (Contemporary Christian and Pop Music singer)

Katie Couric offered an introduction.

Performances by Sheryl Crow (“Baby, Baby”), the Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires) and gospel singers BeBe and CeCe Winans (“Sing Your Praise to the Lord”).

TANIA LEON (composer, performer, conductor)

Carmen de Lavallade offered an introduction.

Alicia Hall Moran performed “Oh Yemanja” and “Stride” with Sphinx Organization, Joe Kwon of Avett Brothers an conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson.

Anna Deavere Smith with narration.

U2 (rock stars)

Performances by Eddie Vedder of “Elevation” and “One.”

Speech by Sean Penn.

Comedy performance by Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat,

“Walk On” performed by Jamala, Hozier and Carlile, plus Morris, Reeves, Guyton and Crow,

