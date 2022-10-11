Kenneth Branagh shall stroke the mustache once more with third Poirot mystery, ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Don’t put away your mustache comb just yet, Kenneth Branagh has more mysteries to solve. The 61-year-old actor-director (and Oscar-winning screenwriter for “Belfast”) announced on Monday that he’ll once more find inspiration in the novels of Agatha Christie and her most famous character, the observant-to-the-point-of-obsessive, occasionally goofy, and always hirsute Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot.

Poirot is returning to another gorgeous location, this time for “A Haunting in Venice.” As with 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” a wide assortment of suspects and accomplices are along for the ride, this time including “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, 2023 Best Actress contender Michelle Yeoh, and, in what might be considered a surprising choice, Tina Fey.

If you are scratching your head about the title, it’s actually not the name of a pre-existing Christie work. But rummaging for clues will find you an answer: the film will be based on her novel “Hallowe’en Party.” If you haven’t heard of that one either, it was published in 1969, when classics like “Express” and “Nile” made their way to the public in 1934 and 1937. As such, the story is set a little farther down the timeline—after World War II, and set in a decrepit Venetian palazzo.

In a statement, Branagh boasted that the film would be “based on a complex, little-known tale.” Considering that “Death on the Nile” created a whole new backstory (or, perhaps one should say, frontstory) about how/why Poirot wears such a robust mustache, one can see that he is eager to make this “Branagh’s Poirot,” skipping over more well-known titles, like “Appointment With Death” or “Evil Under The Sun” for the next installment.

In his film career, Branagh has adapted William Shakespeare five times (“Henry V,” which got Oscar noms for Best Actor and Best Director, and won for Best Costume Design, “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Hamlet,” a Best Adapted Screenplay nominee, “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” and “As You Like It.”) Will there be two more after “Venice” to reach a tie? Not even Poirot can predict!

