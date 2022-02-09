Kenneth Branagh sets new Oscar record with ‘Belfast’

In 1989, Kenneth Branagh made his feature film directing debut with “Henry V,” based on the history play by William Shakespeare. He went on to compete in the next year’s Best Director Oscar race, ultimately losing to Oliver Stone (“Born on the Fourth of July”). Now, over three decades later and with 18 more directing credits under his belt, his work on “Belfast” has brought him a second bid in the category, as well as his first for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

With those latter two nominations, Branagh makes Oscar history as the first person to contend in seven distinct categories. He started his journey toward this singular achievement by landing a second bid for “Henry V” as its leading man. That made him the fifth person to earn acting and directing Oscar nominations for the same film, after Orson Welles (“Citizen Kane,” 1942), Laurence Olivier (“Hamlet,” 1949), Woody Allen (“Annie Hall,” 1978), and Warren Beatty (“Heaven Can Wait,” 1979 and “Reds,” 1982). His was bested by Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot.”

Branagh was next recognized in 1993 for the live action short film “Swan Song,” which lost to Sam Karmann’s “Omnibus.” His first writing bid came in 1997 for “Hamlet,” his third of five Shakespeare adaptations. Billy Bob Thornton (“Sling Blade”) was the winner in that race. He was then recognized for his supporting performance as Olivier in “My Week with Marilyn” (2012) but was beaten by Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”).

From 2019 until now, Branagh ranked behind three men who each caught the academy’s attention in six different ways. The one who originally set that precedent was Walt Disney, who remains the most-nominated individual of all time with 59 bids. Between 1932 and 1969, he racked up a whopping 39 nominations for Best Animated Short, eight for Best Two-reel Short, six for Best Documentary Short, four for Best Live Action Short, and one each for Best Documentary Feature and Best Picture.

George Clooney tied Disney’s Oscars record in just seven years collecting bids for Best Director (“Good Night, and Good Luck,” 2006), Best Original Screenplay (“Good Night, and Good Luck”), Best Supporting Actor (“Syriana,” 2006), Best Actor (“Michael Clayton,” 2008, “Up in the Air,” 2010, “The Descendants,” 2012), Best Adapted Screenplay (“The Ides of March,” 2012), and Best Picture (“Argo,” 2013).

Alfonso Cuarón followed Clooney in 2019 by earning four nominations for “Roma” in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. He had previously earned an original writing bid for “Y Tu Mamá También” (2003), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing notices for “Children of Men” (2007), and producing, directing, and editing nominations for “Gravity” (2014).

Aside from setting this new record, Branagh now holds the distinction of the second-largest gap between directing nominations. John Huston ranks ahead of him in this regard by only one year with a 33-year period between his fourth bid for “Moulin Rouge” (1953) and his fifth for “Prizzi’s Honor” (1986). In third place is Branagh’s rival 2022 nominee Jane Campion, who just scored a bid for “The Power of the Dog” 28 years after her first for “The Piano.”

At 61, Branagh would be the seventh oldest Best Director winner ever. Clint Eastwood (74, “Million Dollar Baby,” 2005) currently tops that list and is followed in order by Roman Polanski (69, “The Pianist,” 2003), George Cukor (65, “My Fair Lady,” 1965), Martin Scorsese (64, “The Departed,” 2007), Eastwood (62, “Unforgiven,” 1993), and Carol Reed (62, “Oliver!,” 1969).

“Belfast” is up for a total of seven Oscars this year, including Best Supporting Actor (Ciarán Hinds), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench), Best Song (“Down to Joy”), and Best Sound. According to our odds, its best shot at a win hinges on Branagh’s writing. We predict that the Best Original Screenplay prize will go to Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza,” but Branagh is not far behind in second place. Directly after him is Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), followed by Zach Baylin (“King Richard”), and Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt (“The Worst Person in the World”).

Branagh ranks third among this year’s nominated directors, with Campion and Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) ahead of him and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) behind. In the Best Picture race, “Belfast” is running second behind only “The Power of the Dog.” It presently outpaces “West Side Story,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “King Richard,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” and “Nightmare Alley,” in that order.

