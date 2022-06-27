Kieran Rhodes (‘AGT’) sends love to fans after ‘Disengage’ video goes viral: ‘Thank you so much’

During the June 21 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” viewers fell in love with Kieran Rhodes, a self-taught singer and pianist who performed his original song “Disengage” on the big stage. (Watch his audition video right here.) The video immediately went viral, amassing a million views (and counting) on social media within hours. “1 million views in less than 24 hours — thank you so much,” Kieran Rhodes (“AGT”) recently wrote on Twitter in a special message to his fans.

1 million views in less than 24 hours🥺❤️thank you so much — Kieran Rhodes (@KieranRhodes) June 23, 2022

In a separate Tweet, the singer added, “I am overwhelmed and speechless. This song is for those who have struggled with mental health. I hope that it can help you disengage.”

Rhodes is a Berklee College of Music student who learned everything he knows about music from watching YouTube videos. As he explained to “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, he was a baseball player who only became interested in music four years earlier when he saw clips of Billy Joel. “That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life,” he said at the time.

His “AGT” audition began somewhat normally, with Rhodes singing a Billy Joel song called “She’s Got a Way.” However, he only belted out a couple of notes when Cowell held up his hand to stop the act. “Okay, let me ask you a question, sorry,” Simon interjected as the audience booed him for halting the singer mid-performance. “Do you write your own songs?”

A visibly nervous Rhodes nodded, announcing he penned an original tune called “Disengage” the prior fall semester when he was going through some depression. “I wrote this song trying to get through that, and I hope that it can resonate with you,” he declared before singing the tune.

At the conclusion of Rhodes’ emotional song, all four “AGT” judges gave him a standing ovation, as did the studio audience. “I think we just witnessed something super special right now,” noted host Terry Crews from the sidelines. The panelists then called him “spectacular,” “amazing” and “very talented.”

Here is what some of Kieran Rhodes’ fans are saying on Twitter. Do YOU think he has what it takes to join the “America’s Got Talent” winners list?

Donna Kendig: “Your song is powerful, your voice is beautiful, your talent is enviable, and your humility is so refreshing. You hit a home run Kieran.”

Kelly Dorafshar: “You made me cry! Your voice and passion are palpable. I hope you sore!”

Dan Luxenberg: “1 million people blessed! Huge congrats, man. Well deserved.”

Salmon: “Love your voice and love your song.”

Delly: “You deserve it all.”

Joe Soccer: “Just saw your audition. Absolutely brilliant. You’re going to be a huge star Kieran. Have fun with it. Stay true to yourself. And don’t listen to ANYONE who doesn’t believe in you.”

Katy Gingerich: “Ever since we heard you on AGT my 11 year old son Jayden has been listening to your song all day. He’s determined to memorize it. He said it’s one of the best songs he’s ever heard.”