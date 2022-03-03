Kim and Penn Holderness (‘The Amazing Race 33’ champs) make history as oldest couple to ever win

Season 33 of “The Amazing Race” came to an end on Wednesday night with Kim & Penn Holderness crossing the finish line in first place. The married internet personalities from Raleigh, North Carolina were greeted by their former competitors and host Phil Keoghan at the final pit stop. They won $1 million for their efforts and made history as the oldest couple to ever win. Flight attendants Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt finished in second place, best friends Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris were third and father/daughter duo Arun & Natalia Kumar were eliminated earlier in the finale in fourth place.

Kim is 45 years old and Penn is 47, making them the oldest couple to win the race with a combined age of 92. Season 5 champs Chip & Kim McAllister previously held the record. The duo went into the final challenge trailing Raquel & Cayla, but Kim’s tedious note taking and studying throughout the race led them to victory. In the final challenge, each team was faced with a memory wall in which they had to match up pictures with various places they had visited throughout the season. Despite Raquel & Cayla getting there first, Kim & Penn passed them at the end and sprinted to victory.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race 33’ Final 4 power rankings: Which team has the best shot at winning the $1 million prize?

Following their win Penn said he hopes their children see that “studying” is what ultimately got them the victory, not being the most physically fit or athletic. Prior to the finale, Kim & Penn had won the most legs of the race with a total of four. Ryan & Dusty had won three and Raquel & Cayla won two. The married winners also distributed the tasks evenly throughout the season, with Penn finishing six Roadblocks to Kim’s five.

Though filming initially started in February of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended production for 19 months. It resumed in September of 2021 with a smaller cast and some new safety protocols. Teams spent more time driving themselves to various destinations and a private charter plane transported contestants internationally. The race took place across the United States, England, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Greece and Portugal.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and more

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?