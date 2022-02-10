Kim and Penn Holderness (‘The Amazing Race’) reveal the trick to calming anxiety is a ‘full cheek’ butt grab [WATCH]

Kim & Penn Holderness finished Wednesday night’s episode of “The Amazing Race” in first place, marking their third win of Season 33. So how are they able to remain calm until reaching host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop? In a behind-the-scenes interview, the married internet personalities reveal the trick to calming Penn’s anxiety is for Kim to rest her hand on Penn’s butt and grab it “full cheek.” Their most recent victory ties the couple with Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris as the teams with the most leg wins this season.

SEE Dusty Harris (‘The Amazing Race’) breaks down in tears while discussing ‘heartbreaking’ death of his father

“She’s got her hand on my butt right now, which is making me feel a little bit better,” Penn admits. “I’m serious, it helps.” The duo also discusses their 16-year marriage and what they have learned about each other over the course of the race. “I’ve learned there’s nothing you won’t do to win something,” Penn says with a laugh. Kim responds, “Coming into this I thought I would be the one paying attention to detail. At home I’m the person that puts things in the hamper. He leaves keys on cars and then drives away. I’ve learned that he’s the person that pays attention to detail on these tasks.”

“I knew this was coming,” Penn says with concern. “When we get home she’s going to say, ‘Well you put that donkey together. Why can’t you put your clothes in the hamper?’ It’s gonna happen the second day after we get home.” Kim then responds, “Apparently when it matters, he can pay attention to details.”

SEE ‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 7 recap: Who will keep down the maggot cheese in ‘Gently Down the Stream’?

Kim & Penn have been working closely with flight attendants Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt throughout the race. Their alliance allowed them to sail quickly through the most recent Detour and finish in first and second place, respectively, remaining in front of the perceived front-runners, Ryan & Dusty. Lulu & Lala Gonzalez and Arun & Natalia Kumar finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively, but it was a non-elimination leg so no team was eliminated.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners until Feb. 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?