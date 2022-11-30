Kique (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Gwen Stefani: ‘I’m walking out a little bit less unruly’

The November 29 episode of “The Voice” proved to be the end of the road for Kique. This 19-year-old member of Team Gwen Stefani ended up being eliminated after fighting for his life in Tuesday’s Instant Save. To make matters worse, he had to endure his departure while in private isolation, as he’d tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week. (That means he’s only accepting virtual hugs from fans, not real hugs!)

Kique, age 19, began his “The Voice” journey by singing “Beautiful Girls” in the blind auditions. He earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Blake Shelton, joining Team Gwen. The Miami, Florida resident then won his battle of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” against Tanner Howe. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Hey Ya!” went viral for all the right reasons, beating out Destiny Leigh (“Impossible”) and Rowan Grace (“Vienna”).

When the live shows began, Kique was an early favorite on Team Gwen thanks to his Top 16 live show performance of “As It Was.” He then belted out “Superstition” in the Top 13, but failed to connect with the audience. He competed for the Instant Save that week, where he advanced thanks to his cover of “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).” In the Top 10, he performed “Call Out My Name” in seclusion due to Covid-19, and once again found himself in the bottom. His Instant Save song of “River” lost out to Kim Cruse (“Believe”).

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” Kique told his coach at the end of the results episode. “I walked in an unruly 19-year-old and now I’m walking out a little bit less unruly, but still pretty unruly. But you taught me to tame it and you taught me to be myself and I love you so much, thank you.”

Kique’s elimination means that Team Gwen only has one artist left: Justin Aaron. This soul singer really came alive in the past two weeks and even has the support of rival coach John Legend. Can Justin go all the way to win “The Voice” Season 22 for Team Gwen? It would be her second victory ever after Carter Rubin in Season 19. Stay tuned.

