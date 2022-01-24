Kirsten Dunst on working with Jane Campion on ‘The Power of the Dog’: ‘Every movie is like a new house’

Kirsten Dunst works a lot with her own dreams when preparing a role. “In connecting my unconscious mind with the work that I have to do, it immediately puts me in a very real place,” she said in a recent Zoom conversation with her BFF, Oscar-winning writer/director Sofia Coppola. (The two collaborated on 1999’s “The Virgin Suicides,” 2006’s “Marie Antoinette” and 2017’s “The Beguiled.”) “I always want everything to feel as real as possible. If anything ever feels phony or it’s overwritten, your instinct feels like ‘Oh, there’s something not right.’ So for me, it’s just feeling the freedom in the scenes that makes it feel the most authentic.”

Dunst, 39, certainly makes her character of Rose as real as possible in Jane Campion’s lauded Netflix Western “The Power of the Dog.” She’s heartbreaking as the vulnerable widowed mother of a teenage boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee) who works at a tiny café frequented by a group of boorish cowboys. When George (Jesse Plemons), gentlemanly co-owner of a local ranch) marries her, Rose turns to alcohol due to the psychological torture she endures from her ruthless but charismatic brother-in-law, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch).

As much as she loved the role, as well as working with the cast (Plemons is her fiancé) and Campion, Dunst readily admitted she was relieved not to be playing Rose anymore. “The insecure part of her started to seep into how I felt about my work or doing a great job for Jane. I was very happy to go home to Jesse and have someone who totally understood the set and the dynamics. To have him is very comforting in a movie like this.” “I could see how it would be hard,” observed Coppola. “I wouldn’t want to work on something really dark because you have to live in that place. So, I can imagine that it was uncomfortable to have to live with that character for so long.”

“Besides just your intuition, do you have some kind of rule of thumb on how you choose your roles?,” asked Coppola. “You pick always interesting things.” “I think I’m director-driven, mostly,” Dunst replied. “I think you could be good in a movie and work so hard, but if you are not in the right hands, it doesn’t really matter.” If she can’t work with a director who inspires her, then the actress is guided by the quality of the role and what she can do with it.”

“You’re definitely entering into someone else’s house every time,” the actress explained. “I feel like it’s ‘Oh that couch that went there in that old house doesn’t go there anymore.’ I feel like every movie is like a new house, kind of, that you’re living in because the environment and [the director’s] energy affects everybody. It’s energetically so different every time. So, I could never be like ‘Oh well, that was a good thing from that director I’m going to use that for this. It doesn’t work that way, I think.”

She did read Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel but didn’t use it in her preparation for playing Rose because the book is seen through the eyes of Phil. “His cloud of perspective of her is not the Rose I wanted to portray.” “That makes sense,” said Coppola. “It doesn’t feel like you are through his perspective [in the movie]. “I feel like I’m watching from your story.”

Campion rehearsed her cast for two weeks before filming began in New Zealand. “We did improvising and scenes, too,” Dunst explained. “I like improvising. I like that better than doing the actual scenes unless we have to figure out if something is wrong or feels off.” “It gets stale if you do too much,” noted Coppola.

“I come so prepared,” she said. “I don’t love talking about things that much. I feel like I just like to do. On set, you know when actors really want to talk about things-forever?” That’s my worst nightmare. I also feel like I’ve done all this work. Talking about it isn’t going to make it happen. You could talk for hours and hours. I feel like the biggest talkers are not always the biggest doers.”

Dunst made her first big film splash and earned a Golden Globe nomination to boot for Neil Jordan’s 1994 “An Interview with the Vampire,” and has starred in such blockbusters as 2002’s “Spider-Man” and such art house flicks as Lars on Trier’s 2011’s “Melancholia,” for which she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival and the National Society of Film Critics.

She has been nominated for both the Critics Choice and SAG Awards for “The Power of the Dog” and is considered to be a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?