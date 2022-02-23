Hey, Ariana DeBose: Watch out for Kirsten Dunst at the SAG Awards

The exceptional showing for “The Power of the Dog” at the SAG Awards with three individual nominations shouldn’t be downplayed. The guild has a tendency to embrace the bigger, flashier performances over quieter, more intricate work. Jane Campion’s slow-burning western features nuanced, internalised performances from lead Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting players Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

Even with the potential bias of the nominating committee working against them, this trio of talent reaped bids. Indeed, “The Power of the Dog” can boast of having the most nominations at SAG of any film in contention this year. It’s clear actors have really taken a shine to the film.

Conversely, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” reaped just a single nomination for scene-stealer Ariana DeBose in the role of Anita (which won Rita Moreno the Oscar for the 1961 original). That poor showing has been attributed to the late availability of screeners for the nominating committee. However, the film did not perform as well as hoped at the box office. And that could mean trouble for DeBose, the screen newcomer who is the current frontrunner in the race for Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards.

Dunst is well-known to the upwards of 150,000 SAG Awards voters. She has been been working since she was a child landing her breakout role in “Interview with the Vampire” at the age of 12. Since then, she has delivered tour-de-force performances in such varied films as “Melancholia”, “Marie Antoinette” and “The Virgin Suicides.”

She is riveting in the role of a widowed mother, Rose Gordon, in “The Power of The Dog.” She portrays a woman on the edge who harbors a hyper maternal instinct. She could well win for that deft balancing act alone. But she also has something beyond her performance that may make voters check her name on their ballots. Dunst has gone far too long without any industry recognition. This awards season feels like her culminating moment as an actress and her peers could finally reward her for an immense body of work.

