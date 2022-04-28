Kirstie Alley (‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Mammoth) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never gotten to be in the circus’

Four mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Baby Mammoth, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny all sang their hearts out, but it was Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth that went extinct. The pink fur ball failed to win over the audience with her fun, but vocally mediocre performance of “The Shoop Shoop Song (“It’s in His Kiss)” by Cher and was unmasked to reveal Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to be in the circus,” the former “Cheers” star told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I have grandchildren and they’re really young, so they’re going to think this is good.” But what was up with her Mega Clue, the open bird cage? “I have 15 lemurs and I have dogs and cats and birds and squirrels,” she admitted.

Jenny McCarthy was the only panelist able to correctly decipher Baby Mammoth’s clues and name Kirstie as the masked beast. Ken Jeong was wildly off base with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Scherzinger thought it was TV personality Rachel Ray and Robin Thicke guessed Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst. The talk bubbles in Baby Mammoth’s clue package were a nod to the “Look Who’s Talking” trilogy. The silver medal represented Kirstie taking second place on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Celebrity Big Brother.” The cheer megaphone was a nod to her iconic role on “Cheers” as Rebecca Howe.

Baby Mammoth was the 10th performer eliminated from Season 7. Her exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy and Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box. She came in fourth place from Group C behind Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, May 4 with the Group C final determining who joins Firefly and Ringmaster in the Season 7 finale.

