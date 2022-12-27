‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could dethrone ‘Avatar’ on box office charts next year

M. Night Shyamalan got audiences a creepy gift for Christmas: a new trailer for his upcoming apocalyptic psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay.

Shyamalan co-wrote the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It follows a “family of three who are vacationing at a remote cabin, who are suddenly kidnapped by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert an impending apocalypse.”

You can watch the new trailer here:

The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan serves as a producer on the project alongside Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan under the Blinding Edge Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, and Wishmore Entertainment production banners.

“Knock at the Cabin” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023 – and could be the movie to knock “Avatar: The Way of Water” out of the top position on the box office charts, as James Cameron’s blockbuster has little competition on the horizon.

