Oscar spotlight: Why Kodi Smit-McPhee deserves to be the top ‘Dog’ in the supporting actor race

When Peter Gordon (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is introduced in Jane Campion‘s “The Power of the Dog,” he’s a seemingly sensitive, fragile young man whose wide eyes and tender voice emit kindness and innocence. It’s precisely this temperament and his effeminate demeanor that make him an easy target of bullying for rough-and-tumble rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch). But the moment Peter, after being taunted by Phil and his fellow ranchers for hours, starts plucking at the blades of a comb to cope with his anxiety, it becomes clear that there is much more to him than meets the eye. Smit-McPhee keeps most of Peter under wraps until the very end when he tops off the film with a closed-lip smile that uncloaks his character’s motivations and, in turn, makes the actor’s already excellent performance sing out loud in hindsight — one that would make Smit-McPhee a worthy Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner.

The actor, who worked with a body movement specialist and dialect couch, crafts a detailed characterization for Peter through body language and speech, which paint him as an introspective hermit straight out of the gate. After initially (and deceptively) appearing to be frail and insecure, Peter, a medical student, radiates quiet confidence once he discovers that Phil is tormenting his mother, Rose (Kirsten Dunst). He identifies Phil’s Achilles heel, setting in motion a plan to save his mother, which ends in Phil’s demise. Smit-McPhee brilliantly plays off of Cumberbatch, displaying through subtle glances and gazes Peter’s discernment and increasing dominance over Phil after the latter takes Peter under his wing. It’s when Peter boldly holds out a cigarette to Phil’s lips during their final onscreen encounter that the power then finally shifts completely to Peter, punctuated by Smit-McPhee’s ensuing smirk that reads, “I have him.”

But Peter is defined by much more than his cruel act toward Phil. At the core of his actions is his unwavering love for his mother, who is still grappling with the loss of Peter’s father by suicide and is beset by the crippling anxiety of moving up to another social class. It’s opposite Rose that you occasionally see Peter’s stoicism fade. But even in Peter’s most outwardly emotive state in the film, during his heart-to-heart with his inebriated mother, Smit-McPhee underplays Peter’s emotions by remaining merely on the brink of tears throughout the scene. This is probably the result of him being thrown into adulthood following his father’s passing with the responsibility to look after Rose, putting her grief above his.

This also has an effect on Peter’s complicated relationship with Phil, which, though born out of repugnance for his mother’s tormenter, arguably morphs into an intimate companionship, perhaps even unbeknownst to Peter himself. Phil is, apart from Rose, the only character to whom Peter opens up in the film and might very well be the first person with whom he’s shared intimacy. The ostensible homoerotic tension between the two characters is due in large part to the chemistry that Smit-McPhee effectively creates with Cumberbatch. As Peter slowly asserts himself over Phil, Smit-McPhee subtly turns up Peter’s sexual confidence, to the point where it’s plausible that he’s exploring his own sexuality at the same time. At the end of the day, however, Peter’s love for his mother trumps any potential affection he might feel for Phil.

The frontrunner in our combined Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actor for most of the season, Smit-McPhee recently descended to second place after losing the Screen Actors Guild Award to “CODA” star Troy Kotsur, who is now in pole position. The 25-year-old would also have to defy Oscar history as he’d be the second youngest supporting actor winner ever in a category that favors veterans. Not to mention, the academy tends to prefer showier performances over subtle work like Smit-McPhee’s. That said, as of this writing, he is still forecasted to win both the BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards this Sunday, which could put some much-needed wind in his sails ahead of Oscar voting, which opens on March 17. And it’s not like his ledger is empty when it comes to awards for his performance: He not only swept the critics awards but has also bagged victories from important precursors, including Australia’s AACTA International Awards. At the Oscars, he could capitalize on “The Power of the Dog” having led the nominations with 12 and being the current odds-on favorite for Best Picture. Should this across-the-board love translate to an acting win, it is likely to be for Smit-McPhee, the most rewarded actor of the season who crafted a complex, multilayered character mainly through restraint.

