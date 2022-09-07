Kristen Cruz (‘America’s Got Talent’) sparks disagreement at judges’ table: Do YOU agree with Simon or Heidi? [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 5 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, September 6 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was Kristen Cruz, who got her start by singing on social media while making smoothies. Her performance on the live stage of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson‘s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” sparked a disagreement at the judges’ table, with Simon Cowell saying she “chose the wrong song” and Heidi Klum declaring her to be “ferocious.” Who do YOU agree with? Watch the “AGT” video above.

Kristen is a 19-year-old singer from Irving, Texas who readily admitted to host Terry Crews that singing live in front of millions of people is “very different than my bedroom and my kitchen … it’s definitely a big change, but I’m so grateful to be here and I thank you all for supporting me.” She confirmed to the judges that the singers she most looks up to are Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Only two acts from this week’s group will go on to the Grand Finale, which means nine will be going home during Wednesday’s results show. Do you think Kristen Cruz did enough to advance to the next round? Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about her live show performance:

Sofia Vergara: “Kristen, I am so happy for you that you got out of your comfort zone of TikTok and decided that ‘AGT’ was the next step for you, because that was the right thing for you.”

Simon Cowell: “Listening to your voice then, I was kind of thinking, you have almost like a great country voice. And I think, in my opinion, you chose the wrong song tonight. It was like you were screaming the song. Your voice is amazing. I just don’t think you connected to the song tonight.”

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum: “I totally disagree. Your voice is ferocious and I love it! And literally when I close my eyes, I do hear Miley Cyrus, the woman who sings this song. You are incredible and you need to be on that stage.”

Howie Mandel: “I don’t really agree with Simon on this. I’m closer to what Heidi says. The word that comes to mind is powerful. I like those power ballads and I like the rawness in your voice. You seem like you’ve been doing this live on stage, off of TikTok, for years now. America only has two to choose — hopefully you’re one of them.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘AGT’?

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.