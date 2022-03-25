Top 12 Kristen Stewart movies ranked from worst to best: ‘Spencer,’ ‘Personal Shopper’ …

For actress Kristen Stewart, starring in “Twilight” has been both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, the worldwide popularity of the five-film vampire series helped to make Stewart one of the most recognizable actresses on the planet. Unfortunately, with that fame came the tabloids, and before long, Stewart became better known for being in gossip magazines than for her considerable skills as an actress, seemingly destined to be tagged forever as “that girl from ‘Twilight.'” Fortunately, a number of international directors such as Olivier Assayas and Pablo Larrain came to the rescue, looking past the gossip to see the potential and creating roles for Stewart that were finally worthy of her talents. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the Top 12 Kristen Stewart movies ranked from worst to best.

Stewart’s filmography encompasses a wide range of genres, from biopics (“Seberg,” “The Runaways”) and mother/daughter dramas (“Still Alice”) to romantic comedies (“Adventureland,” “Café Society”) and nail-biting thrillers (“Panic Room”). While she has inhabited a wide variety of characters, Stewart seems most often drawn to young women who may appear a bit mousy and somewhat shy on the outside but inside have a spine of steel (a persona that may not be too unlike the actress herself).

Corresponding with Stewart’s long-overdue acclaim among critics is increasing recognition by awards bodies as well. Stewart’s first major award (and one that made history) was for her supporting performance in Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria,” for which she won France’s César Award, becoming the first (and, to date, only) American actress to win the coveted honor. Stewart’s leading role in Assayas’ “Personal Shopper” brought her Best Actress nominations from 12 different critics groups from around the world.

Finally, however, for her performance in Larrain’s “Spencer,” Stewart won Best Actress honors from 23 international critics groups, more than three times as many as any other actress this year. She also earned her first Academy Award nomination as Best Actress for her “Spencer” performance and won our own Gold Derby Award.

