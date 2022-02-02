Oscars spotlight: A case for Kristen Stewart getting back in the Best Actress conversation for ‘Spencer’

A few weeks ago, it would have been simply reckless to suggest Kristen Stewart might not receive an Oscar nomination for her performance in “Spencer.” The acclaimed star has been the presumed Best Actress front-runner since “Spencer” made its debut at the Venice Film Festival (Entertainment Weekly suggested Stewart could become “queen of awards season”). This winter, Stewart dominated the critics’ groups awards, winning at least 23 honors from various regional collectives. On January 10, not only was Stewart widely predicted to land her first-ever Oscar nomination, but according to more than 21 percent of the Gold Derby experts, she was likely the eventual winner.

Then the Screen Actors Guild Awards exploded her narrative. In one of the biggest surprises in recent memory, Stewart was snubbed by the SAG Awards in the Best Actress category, leaving her vulnerable to a similar fate at the 2022 Oscars when nominations are announced on February 8. (Oscar voting is happening now and ends February 1.) Her shocking miss at the SAG Awards, coupled with “Spencer” getting totally blanked by the guilds – the Pablo Larrain film failed to score any guild nominations, not even for its costumes, cinematography, or hair and makeup – has left Stewart’s nomination on shaky ground among experts. Support for the actress has nose-dived since the SAG Award nominations were announced, and she now sits in fifth place, just ahead of “Parallel Mothers” star Penelope Cruz.

Is that an overreaction? Recent history suggests maybe. Back in 2018, “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Regina King went into the morning of the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations pegged as the front-runner to win Best Supporting Actress and left without a nomination. King’s snub sent shockwaves through the race and she was later ignored by the BAFTA Awards too. But despite those obstacles, King was still able to land an Oscar nomination for her performance and eventually won the Academy Award as well.

If Stewart were to follow a similar path, she’d make history: no actress has won at the Oscars in the Best Actress category without being nominated by the SAG Awards. But while it might be an uphill climb, Stewart has put in the work. On January 27, the day Oscar voting started, her Variety Actors on Actors interview with fellow Best Actress contender Nicole Kidman was posted online. This past weekend, right in the midst of the voting window, Stewart participated in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning and also attended “Spencer” screenings at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Malibu Film Society.

But with all the effort and acclaim, one question persists: How did she miss a nomination from the SAG Awards? The short answer is that the nominating committee simply thought the other performances from Kidman, Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, and Olivia Colman were better. The longer answer is that “Spencer” itself has not fully connected with industry voters in the way it has with critics, and Stewart was a casualty of a polarizing movie. But the diversity of opinions about “Spencer” could be Stewart’s best weapon: if there’s a smaller contingent of voters super passionate about her work, it could push her over the top for a nomination. It’s something Stewart herself all but banked on last year.

“The Oscars are such a funny thing,” Stewart said in an interview with Variety last year when asked about her awards buzz. “There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

If enough people agree, Stewart could be looking at her first Oscar nomination.

