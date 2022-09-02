Kyle Capener (‘Big Brother 24’ exit interview): ‘They shared so much love and compassion for someone as flawed as I am’

Kyle Capener was not surprised by his eviction on Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother.” The 29-year old from Utah had an emotional week after Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes exposed comments he had made weeks prior that seemed to be rooted in implicit bias. Whether one agrees with the tactics or timing of this revelation, it resulted in some pretty heartfelt conversations, particularly between Kyle and the Black houseguests remaining (Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgins). Still, Kyle all but conceded and was unanimously evicted by a vote of 5-0 under the HOH reign of Matthew “Turner” Turner.

“It was a tough week, but honestly I’m feeling so great to have had this experience with all these amazing people,” Kyle confessed during his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves. “They shared so much love and compassion for someone as flawed as I am. I just feel so grateful to have had this experience and to have had it with these houseguests.”

Earlier in the game, Kyle had a conversation with Michael saying there could be an alliance in the house trying to do what the Cookout did last year. All people of color, working together in a secret alliance. Kyle then proposed that he, Michael, Brittany, Turner and Alyssa Snider could work together in a secret alliance.

“As terrible as it sounds, at the time it didn’t click,” he admitted. “Looking back at multiple conversations with Michael and Brittany, and multiple conversations this week, I now realize how terrible that was. I should have realized it from the start. I apologize to everyone watching and to everyone in the house.”

He continued, “At the time, it’s hard to describe how I was feeling. There were so many different variables that were going on. I think one of the things that Terrance and I talked about was just the fact that I was overthinking everything. That probably did weigh into some of my decision making. But I also had some very close relationships with Turner, Michael, Alyssa and Brittany that kind of spurred that hope in working together.”

When the Split House twist happened, Kyle made a bold move by exposing the Leftovers alliance and turning his back on Joseph Abdin. Did targeting Joseph have anything to do with the “secret alliance” Kyle was imagining? “No,” he asserted. “At that point I thought that Monte’s relationship with Joseph was very tight. I suspected Joseph’s relationship with Taylor was very tight as well. Going into the Split House, I felt like I was on the outs with the Leftovers. I was being left out of multiple decisions on who the target should be. I was put in a situation where I would have to use the Veto to backdoor Alyssa, which I didn’t feel comfortable with. So at that point, going into the Split House, I was on the outs with the Leftovers. Joseph and I had very similar cards to play. I just decided I would rather play that card first before I had to play catchup.”

Preceding Kyle’s Day 58 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37, Indy Santos on Day 44, Jasmine Davis on Day 51 and Joseph Abdin on Day 51. Kyle will become juror #4 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

