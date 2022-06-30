‘La Brea’ season 2 first look: ‘Where the hell are we?’ [WATCH]

“La Brea” became NBC’s hottest new show after the science fiction drama premiered last September. The first season won the 18-49 demo for the 2021-22 TV season and now fans have the first look at Season 2, which premieres on September 27, 2022. Watch the new teaser trailer above.

The season opener is titled “Three Days Later” and is directed by Adam Davidson. Writers David Appelbaum, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt penned the episode. In the brief preview, Josh utters, “Where the hell are we?” as a fast-paced montage of mystery follows. NBC issued an official summary of what to expect this fall.

SEE over 500 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“La Brea” follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from her son, Josh (Jack Martin), having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her ex-husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken), and their daughter, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Lilien, Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Davidson and Chris Hollier.

“La Brea” is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?