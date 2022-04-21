Lady Camden (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) finale spotlight: Pros and a con for predicting her to win

When RuPaul Charles crowns “America’s next drag superstar” on the season 14 grand finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it will be after 16 queens were narrowed down to a first ever final five by two talent shows, 10 eliminations, five non-eliminations, one double-elimination, six chocolate bars, one disappointing “Snatch Game” resulting in seven bottom queens, six mini challenges, two double shantays, one gold bar, and 14 maxi challenges. Needless to say, Lady Camden, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty and Willow Pill have been put through the ringer this season and any one of them is deserving of an induction into the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Hall of Fame with a win. Which queen do YOU think will snatch the season 14 crown on Friday, April 22?

Below is our Lady Camden (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) finale spotlight, in which we take a closer look at some pros and a con for predicting she will win, including her domination as a performer and willingness to take risks. Agree or disagree? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to make your predictions before the “Grand Finale” airs this Friday on VH1 at 8 pm ET.

PROS

Strict top : We might as well consider Camden a “strict top” because of the five finalists she’s the only one that, Snatch Game/Lalaparuza aside, avoided ever being in the bottom. Furthermore, all four of Camden’s remaining competitors fell into the bottom after the Lalaparuza, and in the same span of three weeks Camden won not one but two maxi challenges.

: We might as well consider Camden a “strict top” because of the five finalists she’s the only one that, Snatch Game/Lalaparuza aside, avoided ever being in the bottom. Furthermore, all four of Camden’s remaining competitors fell into the bottom after the Lalaparuza, and in the same span of three weeks Camden won not one but two maxi challenges. Risk-taker : The thing that surprised Camden most about her growth this season is her late-season realization that when she steps out of her shell to take a risk she is better-received by the judges. She had a breakout moment when she faked a fall on the runway as Freddie Mercury, mustache and all. For a queen so traditionally well-manicured, the look was a huge risk for Camden that paid off. From there she continued to take risks, like when she caved to Bosco in the rusical role selection, taking the least wanted role and turning it into one of her three challenge wins.

: The thing that surprised Camden most about her growth this season is her late-season realization that when she steps out of her shell to take a risk she is better-received by the judges. She had a breakout moment when she faked a fall on the runway as Freddie Mercury, mustache and all. For a queen so traditionally well-manicured, the look was a huge risk for Camden that paid off. From there she continued to take risks, like when she caved to Bosco in the rusical role selection, taking the least wanted role and turning it into one of her three challenge wins. Dancer : On a season with a lot of strong lipsync performers, Camden sticks out as one of the strongest, despite only ever having to perform twice (in one episode). Camden proved in the Lalaparuza how formidable she will be in head-to-heads on stage, translating and adapting her ballet dancer background to fit a number of styles. With a finale lipsync smackdown looming, Camden’s friends in the final must be shaking in their boots.

CON

Slow start : The major downside to Camden’s strong finish is that she started off the season fully faded into the background. Sure, it’s hard to stick out when there’s 13 other girls, but Camden spent the first five weeks as a “safe” queen. Even Daya, who felt like she was staying safe for too long, had at least stuck out as worthy of critique and elimination in the first episode. The question is whether or not Camden has truly shed the tag of “filler queen” that many put on her from the jump.

