Watch the trailer for Netflix’s explicit adaptation of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ with Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell

On Thursday, Netflix officially revealed the first full-length trailer for Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s feature film adaptation of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” which is based on the 1959 novel of the same name by D.H. Lawrence.

The synopsis for the upcoming romantic drama reads as follows:

“Connie, born into wealth & privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate’s gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her.”

You can watch the trailer below:

It stars Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Ella Hunt, and Faye Marsay. Clermont-Tonnerre directed the film with a screenplay by David Magee. It was produced by Laurence Mark, Pete Czernin, and Graham Broadbent under the production banners of Blueprint Pictures and 3000 Pictures.

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on December 2, 2022.

