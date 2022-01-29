Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Finneas are first artists nominated at Gold Derby Film and Music Awards in the same year

We just introduced the Gold Derby Music Awards in 2021, but we already have a number of artists double-dipping. This year Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Finneas have become the first individuals nominated at both our Gold Derby Music and Film Awards in the same year.

There had been 18 years of Gold Derby Film Awards when we introduced our music kudos, so there were already a number of artists nominated for their music last year whom we’d previously recognized for their film achievements, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and songwriter Max Martin. And Gaga became the first artist ever to win at both events: Best Original Song and Best Original Song of the Decade for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” at our film awards, Best Music Video for “Rain on Me” at last year’s music awards.

Now Gaga is back at both events. She’s a Best Actress nominee at our film awards for “House of Gucci,” and she racked up 10 more music noms including Album of the Year for “Love for Sale” with Tony Bennett. And she’s joined by a few other multi-taskers. Ariana Grande, who won that GDMA for “Rain on Me” alongside Gaga last year, is a music nominee several times this year for her latest album “Positions” in addition to film bids for Best Ensemble and Best Original Song (“Just Look Up”) for “Don’t Look Up.” And siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas are nominated together on the music side for their work on her album “Happier Than Ever” and on the film side for penning the title song from “No Time to Die.”

And that’s not all. Alana Haim was nominated at the 2021 GDMAs for Best Rock/Alternative Artist as a member of the sibling trio Haim, and now she’s nominated for Best Breakthrough Performer and Best Actress for her feature film debut in “Licorice Pizza.” And Beyonce is a film nominee again this year for writing the song “Be Alive” for “King Richard.”

Both the Gold Derby Film and Music Awards are decided by thousands of registered users who vote for their favorites in our quick and easy predictions center. You can vote for the winners of both awards right now. Ballots for our film prizes are open until February 27. And since the Grammys postponed their awards due to the winter spike of COVID cases, we’ve extended music voting until March 26.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?