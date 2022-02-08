Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Caitriona Balfe…

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning and included some shocking snubs in the acting races. Our overall odds at Gold Derby predicted 70% of the nominees for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. While we aced the Best Actor category, just three out of five of our predicted nominees in the other races are among those contending for the 94th Academy Awards.

Eight SAG Awards nominated performers aren’t in contention at the Oscars: leads Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), as well as supporting players Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) and Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”).

Benefiting from those ruthless snubs were Kristen Stewart, who redeemed herself after being ignored throughout most of the awards season for “Spencer,” Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) and J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”).

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest Oscar snubs, and check out the full list of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominees.

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon C’mon”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Marlee Matlin (“CODA”)

Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Mike Faist (“West Side Story”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

