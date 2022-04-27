Will Lady Gaga take our breath away (and win another Oscar) with her new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song?

After being delayed multiple times, the big-budget sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally opening in the United States on May 27, 2022, following an April 28 world premiere at CinemaCon. But we don’t just have the movie to look forward to. Lady Gaga has also announced that she’s written a new song for the film called “Hold My Hand.” The song drops on May 3, but will it be as iconic as the love theme from the original “Top Gun” movie? And will it win Gaga her second Oscar?

“When I wrote this song,” Gaga tweeted on April 27 (see below), “I Didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.” She’s been working on it for years, perhaps tinkering away as the film’s release date got further and further away. “Maverick” was originally supposed to come out in 2019, but it was pushed back to 2020 to continue work on the film’s flight sequences. Then in 2020 … well, you know what happened in 2020.

The 1986 “Top Gun” was not only a breakthrough movie star vehicle for Tom Cruise, it also topped the charts with Berlin‘s ballad “Take My Breath Away,” written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Can “Hold My Hand” follow in those footsteps? Thus far, Lady Gaga has been nominated for three Oscars: one for Best Actress (“A Star is Born”) and two for Best Original Song (“Til it Happens to You” from “The Hunting Ground,” “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”). She won the Oscar for “Shallow.”

If “Hold My Hand” does get Gaga back to the winner’s circle, it would be the second year in a row that Best Original Song goes to a long-delayed film. The reigning champ, Billie Eilish and Finneas‘s “No Time to Die” theme, came out in early 2020 before the film was pushed all the way back to November 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, meaning the composition was two years old by the time Eilish and Finneas got their hands on their trophies. Thankfully Gaga’s song didn’t come out in 2019 when the film was originally expected to open.

Gaga produced “Hold My Hand” with BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, both of whom contributed heavily to her 2020 album “Chromatica.” The song as featured in the film includes additional production by Harold Faltermeyer and reigning Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, who composed the score for “Maverick.” What do you think of the idea of the Lady Gaga “Top Gun: Maverick” song? Will “Hold My Hand” take your breath away?

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. pic.twitter.com/1GReWGW8Ql — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 27, 2022

