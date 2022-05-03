Lady Gaga soars with ‘Top Gun’ track ‘Hold My Hand’: Listen now

It’s Lady Gaga’s turn to take our breath away.

The Oscar winner for Best Original Song for “A Star Is Born” and the recent winner of the august New York Film Critics Circle’s best actress award for “House of Gucci”, whose recent triumphs include dueting with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall for his final concert and appearing at the 2022 Oscars with Liza Minnelli, has found a new collaborative partner: The United States Air Force.

As with the 1986 Tony Scott version, Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is aiming to take over the box office and the airwaves. Back in the day, the “Top Gun Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” hit number one on the album charts, powered by Kenny Loggins’s “Danger Zone” and that year’s Oscar-winner for Best Original Song, Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.” Both tunes were co-written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock. (“Top Gun” also brought the Phil Spector-produced tune “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” recorded by The Righteous Brothers, back to popularity.)

Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” which she co-wrote with previous collaborator (and Justin Beiber, Haim, Vampire Weekend, and, weirdly, Elon Musk associate) BloodPop, and co-produced with Benjamin Rice, is very much in the “Take My Breath Away” style. According to Deadline, it does not, alas, play over a scene of beach volleyball or lovemaking, but during the closing credits.

There’s hope still for an official music video, though. The accompanying image of Gaga in a tank top leaning against a fighter plane is too enticing for there to be no follow-up.

As the track launched, she posted some smoochy pics with “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise to Instagram, who came to see the final night of her Las Vegas residency.

She also uploaded a color pic of her aviation photo shoot.

Plus one of her heartfelt “I’m just a person” missives, looking normal-but-still-fabulous, nervous about putting a new track into the world.

Lyrics to the song are already transcribed on Genius if you want to study them. Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” tour kicks off in Düsseldorf in mid-July, and comes to Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, MetLife Stadium in beautiful East Rutherford, New Jersey, before concluding in Dodger Stadium on September 10.

