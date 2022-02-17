Viewers want Lamar Odom to win ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3,’ but who’s in second place? [POLL RESULTS]

Lamar Odom may not fully understand how to play “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” but that isn’t stopping viewers from wanting him to win. In our recent poll, the lovable NBA champion led the rest of his Top 6 houseguests with 48% of the vote. Coming in second place with 23% was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Carson Kressley. The only other player to earn double-digit support was actor Todd Bridges at 18%.

Here are the complete poll results for who viewers want to win “CBB3”:

48% — Lamar Odom

23% — Carson Kressley

18% — Todd Bridges

7% — Miesha Tate

2% — Todrick Hall

2% — Cynthia Bailey

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

As of this writing, Lamar has yet to win any challenges. But his social game is so strong that he’s the only player to not go up on the chopping block so far. With only six people left in the house, that could change depending on who wins the next Head of Household competition.

Lamar has not been a part of any strategic discussions or alliances throughout his tenure. In fact, the only time viewers see him discussing game is when his fellow houseguests are schooling him on the rules. There was a funny moment two weeks ago when Todrick tried to explain to Lamar how nobody would be going home at the Veto ceremony. The following week, after Carson won HOH, Todd let him know that one of them would likely be nominated based on the numbers, something that Lamar hadn’t even considered. Earlier this week, host Julie Chen Moonves had trouble getting Lamar to cast his vote to evict, even though they were live on air.

The former sports star has also been bogged down by a pair of personal issues. Lamar opened up about losing his six-and-a-half-month-old baby and dreaming about him inside the house. And he revealed he still has feelings for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, and that he wants to take her to dinner to apologize for some of the things he did during their marriage.

If Lamar ends up winning the reality TV show during the February 23 finale, he’ll be the third celebrity champion after Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton. Do YOU think he has what it takes to win over the jury?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “CBB3” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.