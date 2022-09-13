‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ wins 7th consecutive series Emmy, surpassing ‘Late Show with David Letterman’

One of this year’s surest Emmy bets paid off as “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won the Best Variety Talk Series award for the seventh year in a row. The HBO program has nearly always dominated the category, having only lost the inaugural prize to “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” in 2015. The shows it beat this time were “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

By winning its seventh trophy, “Last Week Tonight” has now broken its tie with six-time champ “Late Show with David Letterman.” Prior to 2015, all variety talk and sketch series competed in the same category: Best Variety Series. The Jon Stewart-hosted “Daily Show” won that award every year from 2003 to 2012 before passing the baton to its spin-off, “The Colbert Report.” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” still holds the category record with 11 wins.

John Oliver served as a “Daily Show” correspondent and writer for seven years and then began hosting his own program months after filling in for Stewart during the summer of 2013. Over the course of nine seasons, “Last Week Tonight” has brutally satirized just about every political news story imaginable, including the many that broke during the last two U.S. general election cycles

Oliver, who shares in this victory as a “Last Week Tonight” executive producer, has now triumphed on 17 of his 23 Emmy nominations. His other 10 wins have been in the Best Variety Series Writing category. The first three of those came for “The Daily Show” (2009; 2011-2012) while the last seven were paired with his producing wins for “Last Week Tonight.”

In addition to receiving the variety writing award at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, “Last Week Tonight” achieved its fourth win for Best Technical Direction (Series). By Gold Derby’s odds, the show was second behind “SNL” in the Best Variety Series Directing race but ultimately lost there to fourth-ranked “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”