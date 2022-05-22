Can Laura Linney (finally) win an acting Emmy for ‘Ozark’? It’s her last chance

Believe it or not, Laura Linney (“Ozark”) has yet to win an Emmy for playing Wendy Byrde. A two-time Best Drama Actress nominee for the Netflix series (2019-20), she was the odds-on favorite to win for her banner third season in 2020, but was bested by “Euphoria” star Zendaya that year. Now, after a year delay due to Covid, she is eligible for the show’s fourth and final season, and ready to take out her competition (just like Wendy would).

As of this writing, Linney is in second place in our Drama Actress odds, trailing only Zendaya. Rounding out the Top 6 are “Yellowjackets'” Melanie Lynskey in third place, “The Morning Show’s” Jennifer Aniston in fourth and “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in fifth and sixth, respectively. Should this be the ultimate lineup, Linney would ironically battle four of her five rivals from 2020, with Lynskey replacing a now-ineligible Olivia Colman (“The Crown”). But given the possibility of a near-complete rematch, you might be wondering, “Well, what would be different this time around?”

For starters, Zendaya is now a victor in a category that seems to no longer favor repeat winners. Ever since the Emmys changed from a ranked ballot to a popular vote in 2016, Best Drama Actress has, coincidentally or not, produced a different champ every year. That’s not to say that Zendaya can’t break this trend — she absolutely can after a stellar second season of “Euphoria” — but she would have to do so facing numerous people who could benefit from it. That’s because of the past six champs in this category, she is one of only three in the running this year, the other two being 2019 winner Comer and 2017 top dog Elisabeth Moss (who triumphed for “The Handmaid’s Tale” but is now eligible for Apple TV+’s new series “Shining Girls”).

Linney would be just one of many people who could capitalize on that trend of honoring new winners, the others including Aniston, Lynskey and Oh. Of those, Lynskey and Oh are the only ones would also fit the trend of Drama Actress going to an Emmy-less performer every year under the popular vote system — one that Linney, a four-time champ, would have to overcome.

But if had to bet on someone to pull this off, it would be Linney, who has won an Emmy for every one of her nominated roles. A seven-time nominee, she has bagged victories for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008) and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) for limited series/TV movie actress, and for “Frasier” for comedy guest actress (2004). Closing out her nomination total are her bids for “The Big C” for comedy actress (2011) and “Ozark.”

While it’s true that she bagged all her wins under a different voting system, it should not be discounted that Wendy will end up being Linney’s most nominated role to date should she get shortlisted for “Ozark” this year. Coming off of her dynamite performance in the third season — especially in her highly acclaimed 2020 Emmy episode submission, “Fire Pink” — she once again has Emmy clip after Emmy clip in the show’s farewell installment. Plus, she could get extra points for making her directorial debut with the season’s 11th episode, “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’,” which should win her an Emmy for the road rage scene alone.

It also wouldn’t be the first time that Netflix carries someone across the finish for their final season of a show under the popular vote system. In the Drama Actress category alone, they have been able to do it twice, both times for a woman of “The Crown” — Claire Foy in 2018 and Colman last year. While Linney might have to duke it out with others contending for their respective last seasons — potentially including the “Killing Eve” duo and “This Is Us'” Mandy Moore — she could be at a considerable advantage due to the strength of “Ozark.”

In third place in our Drama Series odds, the Netflix title has been on a steady upward trajectory at the Emmys, going from five citations for its debut season to nine for its second to a whopping 18 for its third. It’s entirely possible that the drama now breaks its previous record with its final season, whose two parts debuted on January 21 and April 29, respectively. Although the show has so far nabbed only three wins — two for supporting actress Julia Garner (2019-20) and one for star Jason Bateman for directing (2019) — this savvy release strategy, coupled with Season 4 being the show’s last, could help yield more successful results, including a long-awaited victory for Linney.

