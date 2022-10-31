Laura Linney (‘Ozark’) could complete first-ever lead TV acting Golden Globe trifecta

More than a decade after becoming one of the few actresses to conquer two lead TV Golden Globe categories, Laura Linney could now make history as the very first winner of all three prizes available to female small screen leads. Having already snagged the 2009 Best TV Movie/Limited Actress (“John Adams”) and 2011 Best TV Comedy Actress (“The Big C”) trophies, she may soon complete her trifecta with a Best TV Drama Actress victory for “Ozark.” Although she did lose on her first Golden Globe nomination for the Netflix series in 2021, she might fare better this time against an entirely new slate of challengers.

Based on her work as money launderer Wendy Byrde on the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” Linney is currently ranked fifth in Gold Derby’s Best TV Drama Actress predictions. She has a significant statistical advantage in that she would be the third person in a row to win this award for a farewell performance, after Emma Corrin (“The Crown,” which has continued without her) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”). Other, lower ranked 2023 hopefuls to whom this would also apply include Mandy Moore (“This Is Us,” ninth place) and “Killing Eve” costars Jodie Comer (11th) and Sandra Oh (14th).

There is a chance that Linney will have to face Comer for a second time, but the rest of her 2021 opponents – winner Corrin, Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) – are out of the picture. Among those she would likely have to fend off this time are Colman and Corrin’s “Crown” replacements, Imelda Staunton (first) and Elizabeth Debicki (third), and reigning Best Drama Actress Emmy champ Zendaya (“Euphoria”; second).

The only other actress who, like Linney, has achieved the limited and comedy series lead Golden Globe win combination is Laura Dern. The star of “Enlightened” happened to beat Linney on her second “The Big C” bid in 2012. Jane Seymour, Christine Lahti, Glenn Close, Claire Danes and Elisabeth Moss have each triumphed as both drama and limited series leads, but are all missing Best TV Comedy Actress wins.

An equal number of actors have won two of the three possible male TV lead Golden Globes, with Michael Douglas being the latest entrant on the list. He was preceded by fellow comedy and limited winners Mickey Rooney and Ted Danson, drama and limited victors Richard Chamberlain and Billy Bob Thornton, and comedy and drama champions David Duchovny and Kelsey Grammer.

Linney’s Golden Globe resume also includes one nomination for each of the three female film awards, for “You Can Count on Me” (2001; drama), “Kinsey” (2005; supporting) and “The Squid and the Whale” (2006; comedy). Though she lost all three times, she still holds the distinction of being the only individual to earn recognition in all five female lead acting Golden Globe categories. If she achieves the TV lead trifecta, there’s no telling what other precedents she will set as she moves into the fourth decade of her career.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

