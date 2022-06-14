Laurie Metcalf could earn 3 Emmy nominations (again) with ‘The Conners,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘Hacks’

At the 2016 Emmys, Laurie Metcalf earned three acting nominations, proving her versatility and her popularity in the industry. The actress, a three-time winner for “Roseanne,” collected bids for “Getting On,” her only time nominated as a lead, and for her guest spots on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Horace and Pete.” Two years later, she earned her first career Oscar nomination, for her supporting role in “Lady Bird” (2017). Now at the upcoming 2022 Emmys, Metcalf has a chance of repeating her Emmy triple play with nominations for three other shows — “The Conners,” “The Dropout” and “Hacks.”

Since that banner year, Metcalf earned another Emmy nomination for the revival of “Roseanne” in 2018. The show was retooled the following season and morphed into “The Conners,” in which the actress reprises her Emmy-winning role as Jackie Harris. While Metcalf has yet to receive an Emmy nomination for “The Conners,” the ABC sitcom has earned multiple bids in the craft categories, even winning last year for picture editing.

The Emmy winner takes on a more dramatic role in “The Dropout,” Hulu’s buzzy limited series about controversial biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. Metcalf plays Dr. Phyllis Gardner, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University who was one of the earliest skeptics of Holmes. As depicted in the series, Holmes went to Gardner with her idea for a skin patch that would detect illness and deliver antibiotics, which the professor (rightly) dismissed. Gardner is shown to be one of the only professionals in Holmes’s orbit who doubted her from the start.

Finally, there’s “Hacks,” in which Metcalf plays “Weed,” a gruff tour manager who has little time for nonsense. Her conflicts with legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and company as she tries to keep the tour running on time provide some of the bigger laugh-out-loud moments of the season. Metcalf appears in just two episodes of the HBO Max comedy’s second season.

According to the latest Emmy odds, “The Dropout” is expected to be at least one nomination for Metcalf this Emmy season. The actress is currently in fifth place in the Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actress category, behind Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Andie McDowell (“Maid”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”) and Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”). Metcalf is an outside contender for “The Conners,” and because guest submissions are yet to be confirmed, it remains to be seen if she will be a contender for “Hacks.”

