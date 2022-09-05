Laurie Metcalf (‘Hacks’) wins Emmy for Best Comedy Guest Actress, upsetting front-runner Jane Lynch

Five-time Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy nominee Laurie Metcalf just made good on her latest bid for HBO Max’s “Hacks” despite being second in Gold Derby’s Creative Arts odds behind Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”). This win is her first in this category and fourth overall, following three consecutive supporting victories for the sitcom “Roseanne” from 1992 to 1994. She was previously recognized here for non-regular appearances on “3rd Rock from the Sun” (1999), “Monk” (2006), “Desperate Housewives” (2007) and “The Big Bang Theory” (2016).

Aside from Lynch (who took this prize in 2019 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Metcalf’s challengers in this contest were Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”) and three other actresses from “Hacks”: Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris and Kaitlin Olson. Adams was nominated for the same series last year, while Lynch has two more past guest notices to her name for “Two and a Half Men” (2010) and “Maisel” (2018). Walter was also up for the corresponding drama guest award this year for “Succession” but was bested in that case by Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”).

Metcalf appeared in two installments of the second season of “Hacks” as a no-nonsense tour manager named Weed. Her submitted episode, “Trust the Process,” streamed on May 19 and involves Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) taking the former’s stand-up act on the road under Weed’s strict itinerary. Metcalf imbues her character with a distinctly brusk, cocksure attitude and lets the bizarre one-liners fly as the tour falls further and further behind schedule. Though she would never admit fault, Weed indirectly causes the biggest delay of all by throwing away Ava’s father’s ashes and causing Deborah to demand a reroute.

Metcalf’s Emmys resume also includes two additional supporting nominations for “Roseanne” (1995 and 2018), a Best Comedy Actress bid for “Getting On” (2016), and a Best Drama Guest Actress notice for “Horace and Pete” (2016).

“Hacks” received a total of 17 Emmy nominations this year, including one male guest bid for Christopher McDonald (who lost to Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”). Smart is currently seeking her second consecutive Best Comedy Actress win, while Einbinder is vying for the Best Comedy Supporting Actress trophy. So far, the series has received one other award for its sophomore season: Best Contemporary Costumes.

