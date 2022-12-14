Lawrence Tierney: New book biography of legendary Hollywood tough guy generating holiday season buzz

The moment that writer-producer-author Burt Kearns knew he had to write a book about actor Lawrence Tierney came early in 2019 while he was researching a different book called “The Show Won’t Go On: The Most Shocking, Bizarre and Historic Deaths of Performers Onstage” that would publish that same year. He came upon a 1951 article in the Los Angeles Times headlined, “Lawrence Tierney Arrested 13th Time.” It was due to drunken driving, a familiar charge for perhaps the most pugnacious, self-destructive star in showbiz annals. “Drunk and disorderly” was another of his favorites.

“I decided to do a little more research,” Kearns recalls, “and it turned out it wasn’t actually his 13th arrest but more like his 22nd.”

Mind you, Tierney had only been acting professionally for less than a decade in ’51. Born in 1919, the Brooklyn native broke into the business with RKO Radio Pictures in 1943, earning a reputation for playing mobsters, bank robbers and an assortment of villains with his imposing, chiseled mug and menacing manner. He became a star in 1945 for his performance as the lead in the 1945 biopic “Dillinger,” playing the notorious Great Depression gangster John Dillinger. Suddenly, Tierney was a go-to guy in the studio system.

But as a 26-year-old lacking any semblance of self-control, he couldn’t handle fame. His unquenchable taste for booze and hair-trigger temper were a lethal combination. He drank to excess, got in barroom brawls, got arrested, got released, worked some more, made enemies, got drunk, got in fights, got arrested again. Lather, rinse, repeat. The man was his own worst enemy. One of his arrests involved ripping a public telephone off a wall in a bar. In another incident, he smashed a sugar bowl into the face of a waiter for refusing to serve him any more drinks. Then there was the time he attempted to choke a taxi driver.

“Tierney basically drank and fought away his career within seven years of stardom hitting,” explains Kearns, whose new book biography, “Lawrence Tierney: Hollywood’s Real-Life Tough Guy” was published December 6 by University Press of Kentucky and would make the ultimate stocking stuffer for the dysfunctional friend or loved one in your life. “He spent a lot of time in nightclubs and bars and got in the papers a lot. But what makes his story different than the usual Hollywood-fall-into-the-gutter tale is, he was actually a great actor. At the same time. there was no one tougher, meaner or colder, but he just kept getting work in spite of himself from the 1940s clear through the 21st century.”

The continued bouts of alcohol-fueled rage, Tierney’s subsequent stints in jail, and his ongoing, fruitless attempts at rehab largely sidetracked his acting career in the 1960s. He did a stint in Europe before eventually returning to New York, where he took odd jobs as a construction worker, bartender and hansom cab driver. Then Tierney made an unprecedented showbiz comeback in the 1970s as “an entirely different actor,” Kearns says. “When he came back, he was bald-headed, weathered, overweight and with a gravelly voice. But he did character work in movies like ‘Arthur.’ He worked with people like George C. Scott, Arthur Miller, Andy Warhol, John Cassavetes, John Huston and Arthur Miller. He was in ‘The Naked Gun.’ He worked with Oliver Stone. He had a whole new career.”

There was also a memorable seven-episode character arc on “Hill Street Blues” and appearances on TV shows including “L.A. Law,” “ER,” “The Simpsons” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” But trouble was never far away. Tierney kept drinking and getting arrested and, even when finding work, consistently snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Two incidents in particular stand out in defining Tierney’s rampant self-immolation. The first came during his filming of an episode of “Seinfeld” in 1991. He was guest starring as the father of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and the cast and crew reportedly thought he was so funny they were planning to make Tierney’s character recurring. Then came the moment he was standing on the kitchen set of Jerry’s (Jerry Seinfeld) apartment when he removed a butcher knife from the bl0ck and slipped it under his jacket. When Seinfeld himself confronted him about it, Tierney reportedly said, “Oh, this is just in case I had to stab you in the heart.”

“He then took the knife,” Kearns explains, “held it over his head and started playfully thrusting it at Jerry, making the same screeching sounds as the shower scene in ‘Psycho.’ That was it for Tierney on the show.”

The second telling meltdown occurred on the set of the seminal Quentin Tarantino film “Reservoir Dogs,” when a drunken Tierney had multiple confrontations with actors on the set. It culminated in a shoving match with Tarantino himself, resulting in his being fired in front of the entire crew to cheers all around. “But they had to hire him back because there was no budget to pick up a new actor and reshoot the scenes,” Kearns explains. “He wound up finishing the movie under a form of house arrest.

Kearns’ book — the first official biography of Tierney — draws on the writings of Hollywood reporters and gossip columnists who first reported on Tierney’s antics as well as the “often raucous recollections” of surviving colleagues, friends, family members — and victims. Among those interviewed are the screenwriting/producing team of Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander, two-time Emmy winners. Kearns compelling describes why an industry that couldn’t work with Tierney still found him irresistible — which tells you all you need to know about Hollywood.

One thing that surprised the author was that for all of Tierney’s alcoholism and tough-guy bluster, he apparently never laid a hand on a woman. “With women, he was courtly and charming and poetic,” he says. “He also dated lots of starlets in his time, from Gloria Vanderbilt to Betsy von Furstenberg to Shelley Winters. But again, with women, he had a sense of honor that he clearly didn’t with men. With guys, all you had to say was, ‘Hey, you ain’t so tough’ and it was game on.”

When Tierney died just a few weeks shy of his 83rd birthday in 2002, it wasn’t alcohol that killed him. “That was probably the biggest miracle of all,” Kearns observes. “It was basically cardiac arrest due to congestive heart failure, hypertension and a recent stroke. You know, natural causes. But not booze.”

