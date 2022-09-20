‘Lego Masters’ Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard tell on Chris Pratt, Jeff Gordon’s ‘madness’ and what it means to be a ‘brickmaster’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Season 3 of “Lego Masters” premieres Wednesday, September 21 on Fox with Emmy nominee Will Arnett returning as host. The reality TV competition is judged by Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, and the brickmasters recently sat down for a chat with Gold Derby to give us the scoop on the new season. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The term “brickmasters” was coined during the filming of the first ever episode of the series because “judges is way too boring for a show using toys to make incredible creations,” says Corbett. “Brickmasters are judges and ‘Lego Masters’ are the competitors who are in the competition.” Berard adds, “Master builders might be another term that you’ve heard for Lego employees that build Lego models. They can be anywhere from people that make the sculptures that you might see on display at a store at a LegoLand park, or like us. We make the products. The actual box sets you can buy at your local toy store.”

This season promises to be full of epic challenges, beginning with a NASA build in the premiere episode, “Ready to Launch.” Movie star Chris Pratt surprises the contestants during the second episode titled “Jurass-brick World.” “We have Jeff Gordon who pays a visit to the set and is just madness,” Berard reveals. The NASCAR champion “doesn’t just show up and high-five and leave. He trashes the place and you’re going to love seeing how that unfolds.”

The brickmasters also discuss how much fun they have working with Arnett. “Anything you see on camera happens tenfold in the background,” Corbett says. “He’s always making us laugh. Always ruining our takes. He’s such a joker in that sense, but he also brings so much to the show for the builders. He really is their cheerleader. When Jamie and I go around and are like, ‘Are you sure this is going in the right direction?,’ he’s straight in there giving them a pep talk. He brings that energy to the show that you need when you have long days.”

The toughest part of being a brickmaster is the task of eliminating contestants at the end of each episode. “They are long challenges so we are spending a lot of time with these teams. We’re getting to know them as people as well as builders,” Corbett reveals. “We see how much it means to people to be on the show. Not just because they want to win the prize money, but because they get to spend time with a family member or a friend they don’t see very often. That they’re going through something really special and exciting. It makes it really hard for us. They all just want to stay there to the end.”