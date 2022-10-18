‘Lego Masters’ exclusive clip: A contestant is left in tears and quits midway through ‘Out on a Limb’ challenge [WATCH]

On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Lego Masters” on FOX, the builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind. But for one team, dreams become nightmares when a contestant is left in tears and quits midway through the “Out on a Limb” challenge. Watch the exclusive clip below.

Christine & Michelle hit a creative roadblock, with the latter stating, “This design process hasn’t been easy, but at this moment I need to start building something.” At that point, Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard pay them a visit and Christine admits, “You know what, we’ve been struggling, honestly. Right now we’re basically scraping by.”

Amy responds, “That’s not what we want to hear, that you’re scraping by. This is such a fun challenge! But what’s so important at the start of a challenge is that you, yourself, love your idea.” Michelle breaks down in tears as Amy walks over to give her a hug. In her behind-the-scenes interview, the builder admits, “The clock is running and we still have no idea behind the build. I’m getting very discouraged.”

Next, Michelle walks off the set in tears, whimpering, “It’s very hard. I can’t do this anymore. I can’t.” So will she return to the challenge? Or will Michelle leave her partner Christine hanging out on a limb by herself? Tune in Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX to find out!

