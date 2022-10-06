‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 3 recap: Who gets bucked in ‘Brickin’ Bull Ride Rode’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Strength is the name of the game in this week’s challenge. The builders embrace the Wild West and their technical abilities by creating bull-riding characters. The strength of the builds get tested when the characters saddle up on a mechanical bull with ten levels of intensity. The judges want to see characters that survive the bucking bull and look good while getting tossed around. The stakes are even higher with the golden brick that grants immunity on the line, given to the team with the sturdiest and most compelling character in the all-new “Brickin’ Bull Ride Rodeo” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox.

Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 3 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 2, Chris Pratt surprised the builders for a “Jurassic World: Dominion” challenge 65 million years in the making. Mother/son duo Emily & Liam won with their “Mosasaurus Mayhem,” while siblings Asiza & Eddie were eliminated for their “Roar” scene that failed to impress the judges. Who will be next?

9:05 p.m. — Teams enter the build room, excited to see Will with a Wild West belt buckle made from Legos. He explains the “Brickin’ Bull Ride” challenge, commanded by Cedric the Bull. He will be bucking their builds to see whose can survive the longest. Will plans to “buck up” Cedric’s intensity one level at a time. The challenge is not about strength alone, because Amy and Jamie will judge them equally on their ability to build a compelling character.

9:10 p.m. — Brendan & Greg want to embrace the motion of the bull and absorb some of that intensity with joints. Dave & Emily think making something light-weight is better, expecting that less weight to thrash around will keep their character seated longer. Kerry & Patrick are determined to redeem themselves after landing in the bottom two last week. They’re out to prove they aren’t too old to compete.

9:15 p.m. — With nine hours left in the challenge, Will runs in with a couple of bags of gold that he robbed from the bank. Gold bricks to be exact! Yes, the golden brick is reintroduced this season and the winner of this challenge will win immunity for whichever challenge they choose to implement it. Liz & Erin instantly say they want to be the first women to win the brick.

9:30 p.m. — Amy admits she’s nervous about Kerry & Patrick, while Jamie says he’s worried about Dave & Emily. Do these teams have the proper center of gravity? We’ll find out soon enough. Time has expired and it’s we’re about to see who has the best buckin’ Lego rider.

9:35 p.m. — The first rider is “Chabelita” from Christine & Michelle. It’s a Dia de Los Muertos theme and Chabelita is a colorful character that shows off a bit of their culture. She’s able to ride Cedric with her hair and limbs flying about until she begins falling apart at a level 7. Not bad! Amy loved the risky skeletal limbs that came to life as she spun around. Next up is “Burton the Bow-Legged Bull-Riding Bullfrog” from Stephen & Stephen. They went for a strong, stable core they think can go the duration. His arm falls off at Level 8 and eventually his entire body goes flying. Amy says the character was “fantastic” and they should be proud.

9:45 p.m. — Next is “Billy the Squid” from Austin & Justin. They had to re-do the entire build partway through the challenge, so they’re nervous, but proud no matter what happens. Billy makes it to Level 8 (that’s a powerful squid!) and Jamie loves that it all came off in one piece. Next is “Bella the Ballerina” from Nick & Stacey. Bella spins her way to Level 9, proving ballerinas aren’t to be messed with. Then it’s time for “Rei-Dar” from Jon & Xavier. She’s an android that fell from space and landed in the Wild West. She’s on a mission to find the golden brick! She cracks at Level 8 so it’s a mission fail for this android.

9:50 p.m. — Up now is “Rootin’ Tootin’ Tootie” from Liz & Erin. She’s a retired cowgirl who hopes to relive her glory days. Tootie makes it to and intensity Level 7 before the ol’ girl hits the floor. Amy loves the frills on Tootie’s shirt. Next is “Spaced Out Cowboy” from Kerry & Patrick. They’re confident he’s a solid build, but sadly he can only withstand a Level 4. Amy calls it a “fun and colorful build” but it’s too heavy. Jamie had a suspicion there was too much weight for the Spaced Out Cowboy to hold. Then it’s “Toby the Pig” from Dave & Emily, who is perhaps the lightest of the bunch. It’s an ironic twist, considering he’s a porker. Toby only makes it to Level 2, putting this sibling duo in the bottom alongside the Grandpappies.

9:55 p.m. — “Kelsey the Cactapus Queen” is next from Brendan & Greg. They took a risk in their build, letting the character move with the motion of the build. Kelsey survived to Level 6, which won’t get them a golden brick, but at least they’re safe. “Jackalope Jill” is next from Emily & Liam. She has two long, cute ears, which could help or hinder her. Jill withstands the buck of the bull all the way to Level 10 before she goes flying. This is the second week in a row the mother/son duo have been on top!

9:57 p.m. — The top two teams that had the perfect balance of strength and character are Emily & Liam and Stephen & Stephen, two teams that have won previous challenges. The winner of this week’s challenge and the golden brick is Emily & Liam.

10:00 p.m. — The bottom two teams this week are Dave & Emily and Kerry & Patrick. The team being eliminated is Kerry & Patrick. Even though Dave & Emily’s pig spent less time on the bull, it was a better overall character build according to Amy and Jamie. The Grandpappies leave with full hearts and “life experience we will never forget.” BUT — before the credits roll, Will shocks the contestants by introducing a new team — Ethan & Dom, a couple of teams who are “here to win this thing.”