‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 4 recap: Whose treehouse was too far ‘Out on a Limb’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind. But, uniqueness isn’t the only challenge. The teams must build their treehouses in real trees with no built-in support. In only 10 hours, the contestants must create a treehouse that holds up and stands out in the all-new “Out on a Limb” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Wednesday, Oct. 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 4 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 3, the builders embraced the Wild West and their technical abilities by creating bull-riding characters. Mother/son duo Emily & Liam won with their second challenge in a row, earning the coveted golden brick along with bragging rights. Grandpappies Kerry & Patrick saw their journey come to an end, but left with full hearts and a life experience they will never forget. Then, in a crazy twist, a new team arrived on the scene: Ethan & Dom. How will they impact the competition?

9:05 p.m. — Teams enter the build room and see a forrest of trees. Soon Will arrives to show off his treehouse and explain today’s challenge: Build their very own treehouses within real living trees. Amy tells them to set their inner child free. They’ll be judged on imagination and uniqueness. Jamie reminds them it has to stand out in the room. The builders have 10 hours to make this happen. Let’s go!

9:10 p.m. — As the teams work on their stories, Brendan & Greg decide to incorporate themselves and their six siblings into the mix. Next, we learn Ethan & Dom are TikTok stars who regularly show off their Lego building skills to the world. This TV show is the natural next step. Firefighters Stephen & Stephen say these guys are rookies, and rookies need to prove themselves.

9:30 p.m. — Hours into the build, Christine & Michelle are “scraping by.” They’re not confident about their theme and they’re scrambling for ideas. Tears start flowing and eventually Michelle walks off and says, “I can’t do this anymore…I can’t.” With four hours remaining in the contest, Michelle returns. Emily checks in on them. As a mother, her natural instincts kick in and she is drawn to help these two even though they’re her competitors. Eventually Christine & Michelle pull it together and get to work on a fairy garden treehouse. Meanwhile, Liz & Erin begin to panic when they realize the foundation they have built for their purple tree ship isn’t stable enough to hold it. They’ll have to restart.

9:35 p.m. — An early standout for Amy is Nick & Stacey’s treehouse that is shaped like a big red Lego brick. Jamie is surprised to see Ethan & Dom already surging in this competition and says they have great imagination. He’s a little concerned about Jonathan & Xavier and the large empty spaces in their tree. Time expires and it’s time to find out who went too far out on a limb!

9:40 p.m. — First things first — Emily & Liam are happy with their build so they will not be using their golden brick. That means they’re eligible to be eliminated. Ethan & Dom are the first team to present their treehouse, “Branches of Imagination.” It’s four friends exploring their imaginations within the confines of a tree and Amy loves it. “It has such a wow factor from across the room because you have gone so big!” she exclaims. Next, Stephen & Stephen have built “Tree House University,” an eco-friendly study session. Amy loves the attention to detail and Jamie compliments the curvature. It’s a beautiful Lego campus.

9:45 p.m. — Liz & Erin have build “Girrrls Rock!” It’s a girl’s only clubhouse with a purple pirate ship. Amy would love to have seen a few more curves so it looked more like a ship. Austin & Justin built “Fiction & Friction,” which has slides, large books as platforms and more dreams of being a pirate. Next, Dave & Emily show off “Hagelslag Candy Tree House,” inspired by their Dutch mother. It shows off their mom making them tea to go with all the candy and sugar they eat, and tells the story of hagelslag, candy sprinkles they eat on bread.

9:50 p.m. — Brendan & Greg have built “The PK Clubhouse,” which stands for Power Kids. They are two of eight kids, so each of them are represented by individual pods. Amy says they “really brought the personality out.” Christine & Michelle have built “Fairy-BNB,” which is a fairy garden and inn. Jamie would have like to have seen more magical moments. If they had better utilized their time they could have had more of a “wow” factor. Meanwhile, Emily & Liam are looking confident in their “Panda Playtime” build. Liam and his mom both love pandas so they’ve built a dream world where kids can come and play with pandas. Amy calls it “so much fun.”

9:55 p.m. — Jonathan & Xavier built “Fort Puno,” a tree fort made of space and Earth materials. It has activities galore, but Jamie doesn’t like that there are so many brown and tan elements. Amy thinks it lacks a visual “wow.” Nick & Stacey built the simply titled “Play.” It is shaped like a giant red Lego brick and kids are playing throughout the tree. It contains everything from an art room to a disco dance floor. Jamie loves the bold colors and Amy compliments the secret door.

9:57 p.m. — The two best teams tonight are Nick & Stacey and Ethan & Dom. The winners are…Nick & Stacey!

10:00 p.m. — Unfortunately two teams didn’t rise to the top this week: Christine & Michelle and Jonathan & Xavier. Ultimately, the team Amy and Jamie decide to eliminate is Christine & Michelle. Both are thrilled to have had the experience and leave with happy tears.

