‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 5 recap: Who gets last place in ‘Brickminster Dog Show’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Man’s best friend in bricks! Each team races to pick which furry friend they’ll recreate. The build must be life-size and able to move down the runway on a leash in the Best in LEGO® Dog Show, where the judges will decide which team captured their dog’s details the best in the all-new “Brickminster Dog Show” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 5 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 4, the builders made their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind. Influencers Nick & Stacey won their first challenge of the season. Friends Christine & Michelle saw their journey come to an end, but left with happy tears and no regrets. But enough about last week. Let’s get to the dog show!

9:07 p.m. — Will welcomes the builders to the Brickminster Dog Show and introduces them to his co-host this week, a golden retriever named Remington. The challenge for the week will be to build a show dog that stands heads and tails above the rest. They’ll then parade their dog next to its furry twin at the Brickminster Dog Show. Emily literally bursts into tears when the dogs emerge on set, sprinting towards them with tails wagging. Each team will adopt a third member of their team, build a duplicate with Legos and capture its look, style and essence. They will be judged based on how realistically they portray their furry friend. The team with the best build will earn the title “Best in Lego Show.”

9:12 p.m. — Firefighters Stephen & Stephen were dead set on claiming Blaze the Dalmatian, and they did. Others were less concerned about specifics, but everyone found a lovable pup. The firefighters will build Blaze in a crouching position, low and strong. Liz & Erin have Maggie the Puli, who has very unique hair that looks like yarn. That could be a challenging coat to recreate. Tank the English Bulldog belongs to Emily & Liam, who seem intimidated by his sheer size. If necessary, though, they do have the golden brick in their back pocket. Ethan & Dom have Steel the Long-Haired Dachschund. They seem confident in this challenge and are determined to prove their top-two finish last week was no fluke. Meanwhile, Murph the French Bulldog goes to Jonathan & Xavier. Their top priority is capturing his trademark ears, but Amy says they should focus on that lovable face.

9:20 p.m. — Will stops the clock to announce “the most dramatic twist ever.” There’s a mandatory five minute cuddle break. Best challenge twist ever! After everyone has a few minutes to bond with their dogs, it’s back to work. Nick & Stacey are working with Pippin the Corgi. Nick is confident because he’s created various Lego corgis in the past. Brendan & Greg have Mikey the Boston Terrier. They’re focused on perfect proportions and say they have experience with this type of build. Meanwhile, Dave & Emily are building Tap the Papillon and say they have an advantage over everyone else because Emily is the best at building with one hand and holding a dog with the other. Justin & Austin are working on Collins the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Jamie is concerned by how mechanical their build looks. It might be a little ambitious if they don’t get it done in time. There are five-and-a-half hourss left in this challenge.

9:30 p.m. — As Ethan & Dom test their dog, the head falls off. That’s no good! They plan to quickly rebuild it and make it more sturdy. With less than three hours remaining in the challenge, Will asks the Brickmasters, “Who looks like they’re excelling?” Jamie instantly responds, “Brendan & Greg.” They love building dogs and their strong suits are sculpting and speed. Meanwhile, Amy is concerned for Emily & Liam because they have the largest dog in the room and it looks super “blocky” right now. Austin & Justin scrap the moving legs they spent so much time on. They’re just not sturdy enough and they need something more practical. They’re disappointed, but there is still enough time to recover. As time winds down, Jonathan & Xavier are nervous about the head falling off their dog when they have to walk it. Ethan & Dom have the same concern about theirs. Meanwhile, Emily & Liam are starting to wonder if they’ll have to use their golden brick to save themselves from elimination. Time’s up! Let’s go to the dog show.

9:32 p.m. — Emily & Liam have chosen to cash in their golden brick and save themselves from this challenge. It was likely a wise choice because they failed to complete the legs on their 80-pound beast and it’s not worth taking the risk. With the mother/son duo safe, it’s time to get the dog show underway.

9:40 p.m. — Up first are Dave & Emily with Tap the Papillon and his replica, Dancer. Jamie says they did a great job with the fluffiness and their building technique. Amy calls it a “cute little dog.” Next is Liz & Erin with Maggie the Puli. Amy applauds their texture and technique. Ethan & Dom present their long-haired Dachschund, Steel. Right as they prepare to walk him down the runway, their build fell apart. Yikes! Per the rules, they have five minutes to make as many fixes as possible. They opt to carry their build rather than walk it, which is not good news. Jamie says they have nice technique, but he’s disappointed their structure couldn’t complete the final walk. Brendan & Greg are next with their Boston Terrier, Mikey. Jamie compliments how many different building techniques they incorporated in this model. Amy loves the eyes and the pose. It brings realism to the build. Next are Nick & Stacey with their corgi, Pippin. It’s little butt wiggles! Amy says they captured its distinctive face, but could use more shades of color.

9:50 p.m. — Emily & Liam present their bulldog Tank. Legs begin to fall off the build as they pull it down the runway, so it’s a good thing they used that golden brick. They just didn’t have enough time to build such a large dog. Next, Austin & Justin’s present their King Charles Spaniel, Collins, and have matched its size brilliantly. Amy loves the face and the ears, saying it makes her “melt inside.” Jonathan & Xavier present their French Bulldog Murph, but can their dog make it down the dog walk? Unfortunately not. They have to carry their dog, which is a bad sign. It still looks adorable though. Jamie says the body should have been smaller, or the head should have been bigger to make it hold together. Last is Stephen & Stephen with Blaze the Dalmation. It’s the only one in a pose, laying down. Jamie calls the compelling position “fresh” and “different.” Amy thinks it’s a “realistic look.”

9:55 p.m. — The Brickmasters announce three standout teams: Stephen & Stephen, Brendan & Greg and Austin & Justin. But the winner of Best in Lego Show goes to…Brendan & Greg!

10:00 p.m. — The bottom two teams are Ethan & Dom and Jonathan & Xavier. The team eliminated this week is Jonathan & Xavier. Amy says they’ve had many fun, quirky builds and have grown so much in the competition. The duo is disappointed to leave, but they’ve had an incredible journey.

