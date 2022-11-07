‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 6 recap: Who walks the plank in ‘Pirate Ships Ahoy!’? [LIVE BLOG]

In the shortest challenge of the season yet, the teams have just eight hours to create a pirate ship with a creative and cohesive story about its captain and the treasure they’re in search of. At the end of the challenge, the builders dock their ships to see how their creations hold up against the rest of the fleet in the all-new “Pirate Ships Ahoy!” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 6 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 5, the builders picked a furry friend to recreate and participated in the all-new “Brickminster Dog Show.” Brendan & Greg won for Mikey the Boston Terrier and Jonathan & Xavier were eliminated after their French Bulldog Murph fell apart on the runway. But enough about last week, let’s see how the contestants fare in the high seas!

9:10 p.m. — The contestants enter the build room and are thrilled to learn they’re about to make pirate ships. When their eight-hour time limit is up, they’ll set their ships at sea. Jamie & Amy want to see epic builds along with a storyline that tells them about each captain. The clock starts and everyone gets to work. Amy warns builders not to overcomplicate their stories. Jamie says the short time limit will work against teams that have poor time management.

9:25 p.m. — Ethan & Dom are struggling with their storyline and begin to panic. It’s going to come down to the wire for these two. Adding to the drama is that the TikTok stars and their competitors, Nick & Stacey, have both incorporated monkeys into their pirate ships. Who will do it better? Also struggling are Liz & Erin, who aren’t happy with their build and decide to pivot their storyline to fit what they’ve done so far. Just three hours remain in the challenge. The Brickmasters look most concerned about Ethan & Dom and Liz & Erin. They seem most excited by builds from Dave & Emily and Brendan & Greg.

9:40 p.m. — Time expires and all teams have placed their ships into the Lego sea. The builds are quite impressive. Emily & Liam‘s “The Arrr & Arrr Pirate Ship.” Captain Red Brick transformed his pirate ship into a pirate resort, but all is not “arrr and arrr.” Customers realize Captain Red Brick has been swindling them and they want him to walk the plank. Jamie loves the main sail with the icon of a pirate. Amy is drawn to the bright pink and knows danger is imminent. Next up is Austin & Justin‘s “The White Widow.” Victoria the Vengeful’s husband was killed by a giant sea creature, which she avenged by killing a big blue squid. She’s manning the ship while her crew is pulling in a sea monster. Jamie loves the stain glass window on the back, but he doesn’t know what makes it a pirate ship vs. a fishing ship. Nick & Stacey’s “The Plantain Pearl” is next, showcasing a pirate ship of mystical monkeys in search of a golden banana. The captain will rule the world forever if he just finds that banana! Jamie likes the banana leaves as sails. Amy can see their humor come through.

9:45 p.m. — Ethan & Dom present “Monkey Mutiny,” led by Captain Blubber and his crew. They’re attacked by giant monkeys that have been enlarged with a magic potion. Jamie likes the forming technique in the front, but he is a little lost because there’s too much going on. Brendan & Greg’s “The Stricken Princess of the Coral Seas” has emerged after spending decades beneath the waves. The crew are fish-men who have taken humans as prisoners. Amy loves the tattered look of the sails and all of the coral. She says they captured a great, imaginative story. Next, Dave & Emily showcase their “Legend of the Revengetables.” They sail the seven vitamin seas in search of vegetables. Emily presents with many incredible vegetable puns. Jamie loves the form and sculpting. Amy says it’s one of the best builds they’ve made in the competition.

9:50 p.m. — Stephen & Stephen are up with “The SS Ribbitor.” It went to pick up some cargo, which turned out to be cursed relics. It caused a bunch of slime, fog and evil spirits to show up. Jamie says it’s an impressive ship. Next is Liz & Erin’s “The Pizza Pie-Rate Ship.” It’s manned by Captain Calzone and they’re setting sail to expand Pizza Friday to every day of the week. Jamie thinks the form is “blocky” and the pizza slices aren’t very “piratey.” Amy notes how much smaller it is than the other builds.

9:55 p.m. — This story simply can’t end without a massive battle at sea. Will screams, “Fire!” and each ship is blown into smithereens one at a time. It’s a sight to behold. But it’s time to get serious. Amy & Jamie announce that the top two teams are Dave & Emily and Brendan & Greg. The winner this week is “The Stricken Princess of the Coral Seas” by Brendan & Greg. This is the second win in a row for these two brothers.

10:00 p.m. — The bottom two teams this week are Liz & Erin and Austin & Justin. The loser is “The Pizza Pie-Rate Ship,” which means Liz & Emily have been eliminated. They’re disappointed, but proud of what they have accomplished.

