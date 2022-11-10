‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 7 recap: Who was sent back to the great outdoors in ‘Camp Click-A-Brick’? [LIVE BLOG]

Attention campers! The teams put an imaginative and dynamic twist on a summer camp theme by using power functions in their builds. More twists are introduced to the challenge when 90,000 LEGO bricks and the coveted golden brick are on the line. The team with the most creative build will blindly pick their prize and choose another pair to receive what is left in the all-new “Camp Click-A-Brick” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Wednesday, November 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 7 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 6, the builders had just eight hours to create a pirate ship with a creative and cohesive story about its captain and the treasure they’re in search of. Brendan & Greg won for the second week in a row while Liz & Erin were forced to walk the plank. But enough about Sunday’s show, let’s see how the contestants fare in Camp Click-A-Brick!

9:05 p.m. — Will instructs the builders to create their very own fantasy camp. He’s not interested in being bored with a space camp. Get wild with a fantasy twist! Amy tells them to think of a theme for the summer camp and show it off in every aspect of their build. Jamie adds that power function is also part of this challenge. They have 11 hours to get their brick on. Let’s go!

9:15 p.m. — The biggest challenge for each of the teams is to come up with a really fun story. Stephen & Stephen immediately recall the dinosaur challenge when their power functions failed. They’re seeking redemption. Ethan & Dom are suffering from “builders block” and can’t come up with any ideas. It’s an hour into this challenge and they haven’t even started! Finally it hits them — Monster Camp!

9:25 p.m. — Halfway through the challenge Will takes out a care package that says the winner will receive 90,000 LEGO bricks. In another care package is the Golden Brick. It’s back! The winner of Camp Click-A-Brick will win both care packages, but they must give one away to the team of their choice. But they won’t know what they’re giving away — the 90,000 bricks or the coveted golden brick of immunity. The suspense!

9:40 p.m. — Time expires and all the teams put down their bricks. It’s time to take a tour of each camp. Stephen & Stephen are up first with “Superhero Initiate Training Camp.” Amy thinks the tall tower is clever and she loves all the accidents the superheroes-in-training are having throughout the camp. Austin & Justin are next with “Camp Go With the Flow.” The volcano themed camp has lava wave surfing, marshmallow roasting and more. Amy calls it an “awesome model” they should be proud of. Jamie calls the movement “elegant” and “fun.” Emily & Liam are next with their “Dragon Camp.” After a slight snag with the power function, everything begins to work perfectly and Jamie calls it an “eye-catcher.” Amy thinks they could have had a little bit more fun with some of their stories.

9:48 p.m. — Next, Ethan & Dom show off “Monster Camp,” where kids face their fears and become monster hunters. Jamie calls their movement with the power function “quite effective.” Nick & Stacy present “Cloud Camp” where kids can ride unicorns or hang out with the Tooth Fairy. Amy loves how they put the camp up in the clouds, but Jamie doesn’t get a “camp feel” from it. He does, however, compliment their strong motion design. Dave & Emily are at “Camp Ooze,” a slimy, gooey fun time for all. Amy loves how much life and energy it has, but Jamie thinks the buildings are rigid. Next are Brendan & Greg with “Wild Willy’s Airborne Wonder Camp.” Jamie praises the well-engineered centerpiece, but he isn’t getting a “camp vibe” from them.

9:55 p.m. — The teams with the best fantasy camps are Austin & Justin and Ethan & Dom. Both were impressive, but the winner of this challenge is Ethan & Dom! But now they have a big decision to make. Before them are two boxes. One holds 90,000 LEGO bricks. The other holds the Golden Brick. One they will keep and one they will gift to another team. But they have no idea what’s in each box! First, they choose which box they want and next they decide to give the other box to Brendan & Greg. They feel this is a good strategy because Brendan & Greg might go home this week, so if they get the Golden Brick it’s immediately gone. Interesting.

9:57 p.m. — The teams open up their boxes. Ethan & Dom have won the 90,000 bricks and Brendan & Greg received the Golden Brick.

10:00 p.m. — Next, the Brickmasters call forward Nick & Stacey and Brendan & Greg as the worst teams. The team going home is…no one! All the teams are safe! Ethan & Dom look like they’re fuming after gifting one of the best teams on the show a golden brick. Yikes! That risk didn’t pay off. That’s a wrap for tonight.

