‘Lego Masters’ season 3 episode 8 recap: Which team gets carted out in ‘Mini Golf Masters’ [LIVE BLOG]

This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Host Will Arnett tees it up to show the judges which team crafted the best golf hole in the all-new “Mini Golf Masters” episode of “Lego Masters” airing Wednesday, Nov. 16 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

In Season 3, Emmy nominee Will Arnett returns, guiding LEGO enthusiasts through a brick blasting Season 3. With infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in all new brick-building challenges for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of Lego Masters. Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return as judges.

Below, follow our Season 3, Episode 8 recap of “Lego Masters.”

9:02 p.m. — Previously, on “Lego Masters”! On Episode 7, teams put an imaginative and dynamic twist on a summer camp theme by using power functions in their builds. More twists were introduced to the challenge when 90,000 LEGO bricks and the coveted golden brick were put on the line. Ethan & Dom won for contest and chose a struggling Brendan & Greg to receive the second mystery box prize. They had hoped if Brendan & Greg won the golden brick, they would be eliminated shortly thereafter, taking the golden brick out with them. However, the plan backfired. Brendan & Greg did receive the golden brick, but Amy & Jamie decided not to eliminate any team. How will things unfold this week?

9:10 p.m. — Will pulls up in a golf cart to inform the teams they’ll be building him his very own mini golf course. Seven empty putting greens are ready to be transformed into a mini golf hole. It must include movement — when Will hits a ball into the obstacle, whatever they build must propel it from one side of the green to the other. They’ll be judged by how fun it is to play their hole and how it’s constructed. Teams have nine hours to complete their mini golf green.

9:25 p.m. — With four hours left in the challenge, Will announces a Lego Mini Golf Masters jacket is on the line. There are so many exciting prizes this year! As the judges survey the room, they’re excited about Austin & Justin‘s build, but seem concerned about Nick & Stacey, who could be at risk of landing in the bottom two for the second week in a row.

9:35 p.m. — Time has expired and Will is ready to play a round of golf. Before that happens, Brendan & Greg announce they will not be using their golden brick tonight. Up first are Dave & Emily with “The Gnome’s Wheelhouse.” Will gets a par 2 and the judges love the teeter-totter bridge. Jamie compliments the build on their curve. Next are Emily & Liam with “Squirreling Around.” Will hits a double bogey with five strokes. Amy compliments how “fun” the hole is, but she wished their characters weren’t hidden. Jamie says they’ve grown in this challenge. The third whole is Brendan & Greg’s “Under Construction.” Will hits a double bogey again. Jamie likes their s-curve. Amy thought it was slightly overbuilt, but still fun.

9:52 p.m. — Ethan & Dom are next with their hole, “Jungle Temple Adventure.” Unfortunately their conveyer belt fails to pick up the ball a few times, but eventually works. Their next function failed when a gem fell the structure. Will ends up with a bogey and Amy compliments the adventure of their build. Jamie says the finish was disappointing. Next up are Stephen & Stephen with “Classic Castle.” Will hits a birdie and Amy loves the nostalgia of the classic castle theme. Well done! Austin & Justin are next with “Piece of Cake.” There are multiple power functions and it’s beautifully built. As Will hits the ball in the hole, a Lego cake with his name is revealed. Compliments all around. Last are Nick & Stacey with “Game of Cat and Mouse.” After a brief scare the build was damaged while it was moved to the green, it worked out perfectly. Amy loved the storytelling and was impressed with their use of mechanics.

9:57 p.m. — The top two teams are Dave & Emily and Austin & Justin. But the winners of the sweet Lego Mini Golf Masters jacket are Austin & Justin!

10:00 p.m. — The bottom two teams are Nick & Stacey and Ethan & Dom. Nick & Stacey’s build lacked polish and Ethan & Dom’s power functions let the the judges down. The team going home tonight is Ethan & Dom. The builders have been eliminated just one week after winning a challenge. They hope they represented the younger generation well and say they will miss everyone they met on the show.

