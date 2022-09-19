Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 3 — premiere date, contestant photos

The third season of “Lego Masters” was originally set to premiere on May 31, 2022 before being pushed to Fox’s fall schedule. Fans have waited an entire summer, but the wildly fun and creative reality TV competition finally kicks off on Wednesday, September 21 (9:02 – 10:00 pm ET/PT on Fox). Which team has the imagination, creativity and determination to cross the finish line and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000 and the “Lego Master” trophy? Scroll through our cast photos for “Lego Masters” Season 3 above.

When is the premiere date?

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as that’s when Season 3 of “Lego Masters” debuts on the Fox network. In 2020, the first season of the competition program was nominated for two Emmys: Best Reality Directing and Best Reality Picture Editing.

Who is the host?

Host Will Arnett is a seven-time Emmy nominee for acting in “Arrested Development” (2006) and “30 Rock” (2008, ’10, ’11, ’12) and producing “BoJack Horseman” (2019, ’20). Not only is he the hilarious host of “Lego Masters,” but he’s also one of its executive producers.

Who are the judges?

Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard return for the third season of “Lego Masters” as the reality TV show’s judges/mentors. They are both self-proclaimed expert Brickmasters as well as employees at The Lego Group.

Here is the cast breakdown for Season 3 (click here for photos):

Asiza & Eddie

Siblings

Austin & Justin

Doctors

Brendon & Greg

Brothers

Christine & Michelle

Friends

Dave & Emily

Canadian Siblings

Drew & Miranda

Small-Town Siblings

Emily & Liam

Mother and Son

Jonathan & Xavier

Anime Friends

Kerry & Patrick

Grandpappies

Liz & Erin

Massachussetts Moms

Nick & Stacey

Influencers

Stephen & Stephen

Firefighters