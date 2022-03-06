Leia Gaccione on her ‘Top Chef’ elimination: ‘I’m a fighter, don’t count me out just yet’

“It sucks,” admitted Leia Gaccione during her exit interview about being the first cheftestant eliminated from “Top Chef: Houston.” “You don’t put your life on hold to compete in the most prestigious cooking competition to be eliminated in the first challenge.” She had to pack her knives and go after flubbing a beef challenge in the season premiere, “Primal Instincts.”

“I made some very rookie mistakes. I was not focused. I did not pay attention to detail. It was not my best day,” she added. The season premiere was all about teamwork. For the Quickfire Challenge she joined forces with Stephanie Miller and Jae Jung to try to create one cohesive dish despite not being allowed to communicate with one another. They struggled there, producing one of the judges’ least favorite dishes with dry, overcooked pork.

Things didn’t get much better during the Elimination Challenge. She worked with the same two teammates to create a cohesive three-course menu using one primal cut of beef. Since their team was the last to choose, they were left with the cut none of the other teams claimed: the round. That might not have been a fatal disadvantage had the trio not decided to make Asian-inspired dishes despite none of them having much experience with Asian cuisine. Miller knew right away she was uncomfortable with their chosen theme, but she went along with it anyway because Gaccione and Jung seemed set on it.

It didn’t help that Gaccione was clearly experiencing a different kind of discomfort altogether: a fever from a bladder infection knocked her out right after the teams did their grocery shopping, which couldn’t have helped her in the kitchen during the two-and-a-half-hour meal preparation, which can be grueling even for a chef in their best shape. The trio ended up losing the challenge due to their lack of cohesion and poor use of their key ingredient. But they decided that Gaccione’s summer rolls merited elimination because, according to judge Tom Colicchio, the beef was the worst part of it.

But “I’m a fighter, don’t count me out just yet,” she concluded. That’s because there’s a chance for her to return to the competition, if she can battle her way through “Last Chance Kitchen.” But as the first chef eliminated she’ll have to defeat several others in a row before she makes it back in. So she has her work cut out for her. But for her sake let’s hope her cut isn’t round.

