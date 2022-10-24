‘Leopoldstadt’ reviews: New Tom Stoppard play is ‘remarkable,’ ‘harrowing’

One of the world’s greatest living playwrights has returned to Broadway. Over a decade since his last effort, Tom Stoppard has come back with epic play “Leopoldstadt,” a sprawling family drama based in part on his own family’s history during the early-twentieth century. The drama opened at the Longacre Theatre on Oct. 2.

Unspooling over five decades, the play follows the Jewish Merz family and their many relations as the antisemitism of the Holocaust penetrates their bourgeois home in Vienna. Directed by two-time Tony nominee Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt” boasts a cast of nearly three dozen, led by David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy, and Brandon Uranowitz.

Stoppard’s latest received near-universal raves from critics. In his Critic’s Pick review, Jesse Green (New York Times) calls the play “harrowing” and says it features the dramatist’s “trademark bravura” and “kaleidoscopic technique.” Commending the entire ensemble, he writes, “The acting is excellent across the board, with too many standouts to name.”

Naveen Kumar (Vulture) similarly lauds the effort, declaring the play “remarkable.” He says, “Much of the tension and wit generated by Stoppard’s dialogue springs from the morbid wisdom of hindsight,” describing the piece as a “dizzying intellectual panorama.” Of the cast, he highlights Faye Castelow, making her Broadway debut. Kumar does mention, though, that with such a huge cast and span of history, some of the potential to develop the “vivid inner lives” of the characters goes “unfulfilled.”

Equally effusive, Marilyn Stasio (Variety) deems the drama “moving” and “intensely personal.” She commends Krumholz’s “vulnerable,” Castelow’s “gorgeous,” and Seth Numrich’s “harrowing” performances, as well as Marber’s “almost mathematically precise direction.” She says the play’s coda, which jumps ahead to the recent past, “leaves us shattered.”

With such stellar reviews and the legendary playwright’s reputation behind it, “Leopoldstadt” looks like an early Tony Awards contender. Stoppard has a strong track record with the awards already, winning the Best Play prize four times for works including “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” “Travesties,” “The Real Thing,” and “The Coast of Utopia,” with three other nominations.

“Leopoldstadt” will compete with an already crowded slate of new plays bowing on Broadway during the 2022-2023 season. At least six other new works bow this Tony cycle, including “The Kite Runner,” “Cost of Living,” “Ain’t No Mo,'” “The Collaboration,” “Summer, 1976,” and “Good Night, Oscar,” with others like “Ohio State Murders” and “Between Riverside and Crazy” possibly joining the race depending on how the Tony administration committee determines their eligibility.

From its large and impressive cast, Krumholtz and Castelow seem to have made the biggest impressions, and could land nominations in the Featured categories at the Tonys. Look out for Uranowitz, too, who is an absolute favorite of the American Theatre Wing with three Tony nominations to his credit thus far for “An American in Paris,” “Falsettos,” and most recently “Burn This.”

The luxurious design of the play could nab a few nominations, too. Scenic designer Richard Hudson has two bids to date, including his win for “The Lion King.” Lighting designer Neil Austin has been on an absolute tear with the Tonys lately, with five nominations in the last 12 years, winning for “Red,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Ink.” Critics cited their work for how they depict the changing material conditions and emotional state of the Merz family over the span of fifty-plus years. Sound Designer Adam Cork has six Tony bids, with a win for “Red,” too, while costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel makes her impressive Broadway debut with this work.

“Leopoldstadt” already has a track record with awards. At the Olivier Awards back in 2020, the show won for Best New Play as well as Actor in a Supporting Role for Adrian Scarborough, who took the character of Hermann Merz played in this production by Krumholz.