Emmy winner Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

TMZ has reported that “Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it’s suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.”

He won an Emmy in 2006 for Best Guest Comedy Actor playing Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” The beloved star also received two Gold Derby Awards for the same role in both 2006 and 2010. Other notable roles included Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in “Sordid Lives” (2000) for which he won Best Actor at the New York Independent Film & Video Festival, Bernard Ferrion in “Boston Legal” (2005), Mr. Blackly in “The Help” (2011), Reginald Lord Devine in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (2021) and various characters in the “American Horror Story” anthology series. He guest starred in many TV shows throughout the years including “Murphy Brown,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Boston Public” and most recently starred as Phil in “Call Me Kat” opposite Mayim Bialik.

“What I wanted in Hollywood was certainly not what I’m getting right now,” Jordan told Gold Derby’s Tony Ruiz last year. “All this extra! I thought, I want to do sit-coms, maybe do movies. I wanna do this, I wanna do that. Well all that happened, and now, I certainly didn’t plan to do an album. I certainly didn’t plan to write a book. It all sort of came to fruition right about the time of this horrible pandemic. I was very busy.”

Jordan was approached to write his book “How Y’all Doin?” after his wildly hilarious Instagram posts continuously went viral. It was a collection of “intimate and sassy essays” in which the funnyman told “stories that make us laugh and lift our spirits even in the darkest days.”

Jordan was born April 29, 1955 and was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In a 2014 interview, Jordan joked that he had a difficult time growing up Southern Baptist. “I was baptized 14 times. Every time the preacher would say, ‘Come forward, sinners!’ I’d say ‘Oooh, I was out in the woods with that boy, I better go forward.'”

He was later approached by producers to record a gospel album. “My friend Travis Howard and I would sing hymns,” he told Gold Derby. “We both grew up in the Baptist church and they were just the fabric of our childhoods. When we heard them, they gave us so much comfort. We went to Nashville and put together a gospel album. And I don’t think of myself as a singer, really. We were told in church, ‘Just sing loud for the Lord!’ What a journey that was.”

“It’s a good time to be Leslie Jordan!” he exclaimed.

An outpouring of love for the actor has already begun on social media. George Takei wrote, “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.” RuPaul Charles said, “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

